When Dogecoin Hits $1.69, Everyone Will Freak Out, Dogecoin Founder Says

In a recent tweet, Billy Markus, who created the famous meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has talked about Dogecoin and the chance that it could potentially soar to a new all-time high.

However, Markus’s tweet also mentions a hard price fall after that, which confirms the fact that “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” (as Markus is known on X/Twitter) considers crypto to be extremely volatile in line with his previous tweets.

Aside from that, Markus made a bullish statement about Dogecoin, comparing it to BEL and defending DOGE from criticism.

Markus's "statement" about DOGE volatility

The cofounder of Dogecoin shared a joking post that he had had a dream about DOGE rising to $1.69, and “everyone was freaking out,” and he thought about putting a down payment on a house, but then all of a sudden DOGE “instantly crashed to $0.40. But then he woke up, Markus continued, and DOGE again was trading at $0.169 – the price level where DOGE hung earlier today. Markus often makes his statements about crypto in an indirect and ironic manner.

i dreamt that dogecoin went to $1.69 each and everyone was freaking out and i was like oh man maybe i can put a down payment on a house, and then it instantly crashed to $0.40 and i was like ah dang



then i woke up and it was at $0.169 and i had to go to work — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 13, 2024

Billy Markus has previously, many times, broadcast his opinion about crypto investment and crypto trading on X/Twitter. He believes that the cryptocurrency market lives its own life, and that nobody really knows for sure why Bitcoin, DOGE or any other digital currency suddenly starts increasing in price or, on the contrary, begins to plummet.

As for crypto investment, especially when it comes to ERC-20 tokens and NFTs, Markus considers this a sort of mental illness. He himself holds only a tiny bit of Bitcoin, according to a tweet published a few months ago – $0.006 BTC worth $437,65 at press time.

"Doge is used by millions worldwide": Billy Markus

In the comments thread, the Dogecoin co-creator responded to a crypto fan who asked him about DOGE and BEL - if “BEL is DOGE 1.0” and “DOGE is DOGE 2.0.” Markus responded that BEL “instantly failed and was abandoned within minutes.” As for Dogecoin, he stated: “Doge is a top 10 cryptocurrency used by millions worldwide.”

bels is a token that instantly failed and was abandoned within minutes



doge is a top 10 cryptocurrency used by millions worldwide



🤷‍♂️ — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 13, 2024

On Wednesday, DOGE demonstrated an increase of 14.56%, reaching $0.1907. However, a 5.48% decrease followed today, taking Dogecoin to $0.1796, where it is changing hands as of this writing.