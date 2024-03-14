Advertisement
When Dogecoin Hits $1.69, Everyone Will Freak Out, Dogecoin Founder Says

article image
Yuri Molchan
DOGE creator has described picture of price volatility typical of Dogecoin in his tweet
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 12:59
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Contents
In a recent tweet, Billy Markus, who created the famous meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has talked about Dogecoin and the chance that it could potentially soar to a new all-time high.

However, Markus’s tweet also mentions a hard price fall after that, which confirms the fact that “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” (as Markus is known on X/Twitter) considers crypto to be extremely volatile in line with his previous tweets.

Aside from that, Markus made a bullish statement about Dogecoin, comparing it to BEL and defending DOGE from criticism.

Markus's "statement" about DOGE volatility 

The cofounder of Dogecoin shared a joking post that he had had a dream about DOGE rising to $1.69, and “everyone was freaking out,” and he thought about putting a down payment on a house, but then all of a sudden DOGE “instantly crashed to $0.40. But then he woke up, Markus continued, and DOGE again was trading at $0.169 – the price level where DOGE hung earlier today. Markus often makes his statements about crypto in an indirect and ironic manner.

Billy Markus has previously, many times, broadcast his opinion about crypto investment and crypto trading on X/Twitter. He believes that the cryptocurrency market lives its own life, and that nobody really knows for sure why Bitcoin, DOGE or any other digital currency suddenly starts increasing in price or, on the contrary, begins to plummet.

As for crypto investment, especially when it comes to ERC-20 tokens and NFTs, Markus considers this a sort of mental illness. He himself holds only a tiny bit of Bitcoin, according to a tweet published a few months ago – $0.006 BTC worth $437,65 at press time.

"Doge is used by millions worldwide": Billy Markus

In the comments thread, the Dogecoin co-creator responded to a crypto fan who asked him about DOGE and BEL - if “BEL is DOGE 1.0” and “DOGE is DOGE 2.0.” Markus responded that BEL “instantly failed and was abandoned within minutes.” As for Dogecoin, he stated: “Doge is a top 10 cryptocurrency used by millions worldwide.”

On Wednesday, DOGE demonstrated an increase of 14.56%, reaching $0.1907. However, a 5.48% decrease followed today, taking Dogecoin to $0.1796, where it is changing hands as of this writing.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
