Cook Finance Unveils Cross-Chain Asset Management Platform for Crypto Index Funds

With the new release, users need nothing but their Metamasks to buy and sell cryptocurrency indexes in a couple of clicks. This, in turn, advances opportunities for the portfolio diversification available for investors with various types of expertise.

Cook Finance launches cross-chain asset management platform on Ethereum (ETH)

According to a press release shared by the Cook Finance team with U.Today, its decentralized assets management platform goes live in mainnet.

Image via Cook Finance

This platform is set to ease the experience of investing in sophisticated cryptocurrency products, e.g., index funds. Moreover, it allows assets managers to compose and issue their own crypto-only index funds.

Due to an intuitive interface tailored to the needs of a wide audience, Cook Finance will bring newbies in the DeFi segment. The performance of customized portfolios can be tracked through a sleek and user-friendly dashboard.

Adrian Peng, co-founder and CEO of Cook Finance, stressed the holistic character of what is offered by his product. According to him, Cook Finance's indexes can reshape the DeFi segment landscape:

With Cook, we wanted to give users an easy, automated way to gain exposure to different sectors of the crypto market without having to buy each asset individually. We're still in the early stages of DeFi but crypto adoption is now at an inflection point as retail investors enter the market at an unprecedented pace. We're providing these new investors with a trustless and decentralized way to diversify their holdings.

More assets, more blockchains to come

Cook Finance is launched by Silicon Valley veterans from Google and Dropbox. It is attempting to bring advances in DeFi investments. Right now, the platform supports only Ethereum (ETH), but integrations with Binance Smart Chain and Huobi Eco Chain are in the cards.

Nowadays, the project is focused on the Cook Finance index fund that provides traders with exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and DeFi "blue chips" such as Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK) and Aave Finance (AAVE).

BSC and HECO chain integration will add their indexes to Cook Finance's suite of trading products.