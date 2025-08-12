Advertisement
    Cold Wallet’s Plus Wallet Acquisition Adds More Users, Cardano Price Target Stays Strong, POL Outlook Improves

    By Guest Author
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 16:00
    ColdWallet reaches CoinMarketCap amid their 150-stage presale path
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Cold Wallet is drawing more attention as it advances through Stage 17 of its presale, its active cashback system and the two-million-user base from the Plus Wallet acquisition position it as a contender for the top crypto for 2025.

    Meanwhile, Cardano is pressing against resistance with encouraging signs, and analysts have set the Cardano (ADA) price target higher, with potential for more in a stronger market. Meanwhile, hopes for a Polygon (POL) price surge are growing after bullish divergences followed its April lows. All three projects are in focus, but Cold Wallet ($CWT) is currently driving the most discussion with working systems already in place.

    Cardano (ADA) Price Target Holds 

    Cardano (ADA) outlook remains positive. Analyst sees a breakout forming from a falling wedge pattern that could push the Cardano (ADA) price target to $1.35 in the short term, with $5 possible in a strong bull phase. The price is retesting former resistance as support, a move many traders view as a rally confirmation signal.

    Cardano’s fundamentals remain intact. With $325 million in DeFi value locked and rising interest from the Midnight Airdrop campaign, its 3.1 million holders are staying invested, anticipating a potential upward shift.

    Polygon (POL) Price Surge Potential 

    Polygon’s POL recovery signs are growing. The rebound from April’s level completed a W-X-Y corrective pattern, with equal wave lengths and bullish divergences in RSI and MACD, both often seen before trend reversals.

    While traders remain cautious, some are now eyeing a Polygon (POL) price surge if key resistance levels break. If momentum builds, a sustained move higher could be on the table.

    Cold Wallet Expands Reach CoinMarketCap 

    Cold Wallet’s debut on CoinMarketCap marks a key milestone in its early growth. Stage 17 is live within its 150-stage presale.

    Its appeal comes from utility already in place. Cold Wallet’s on-chain cashback rewards return CWT for swaps, bridging, and gas fees without delay or lock-up. This separates it from most presales, where key features are still in development.

    The acquisition of Plus Wallet has brought in more active users, giving the project a functional, engaged base from day one. 

    With 133 stages remaining, the window for low-cost entry is open but narrowing. As adoption grows and the utility story spreads. Early signals suggest more than marketing, the project is combining an existing user base with live systems and a pricing structure that still offers entry appeal.

    Current Market Leaders

    Cardano continues to hold key levels, with the ADA price target at $1.35. Polygon’s bullish divergences hint at a potential Polygon (POL) price surge if resistance gives way. 

    ColdWallet has secured funding, operates an active cashback platform, and recently expanded its user base through the acquisition of Plus Wallet. It is already offering functional features rather than relying on future promises, and its current presale price may still allow room for early-stage growth.

    Explore Cold Wallet Now:

    Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/

    Website: https://coldwallet.com/

    X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp

    Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial

    #Cold Wallet
