CoinMarketCap to Add Crypto Market Data to Presearch

CoinMarketCap collaborates with Presearch to integrate its data on crypto prices and other market metrics

A press release shared with U.Today spreads the word that CoinMarketCap is partnering with Presearch, a decentralized search engine that has almost 2.5 million users.

They will now be able to view data on crypto prices, daily trading volume, market capitalization and so on, provided by CoinMarketCap, when using the search engine.

Presearch users earn PRE tokens in their wallets for utilizing this DLT-based platform; these crypto rewards incentivize people to switch to decentralized tech and gain back control over their personal data.

Besides, CoinMarketCap will expose Presearch to a vast army of users that visit CoinMarketCap daily using ongoing promotions.