CoinMarketCap Reports 100+ Million Visits in February, Surpasses WSJ, Bloomberg, Investopedia

Here's how the first crypto analytical dashboard dethrones perennial giants of financial media segment – and why things just started to get interesting

Leading cryptocurrency analytics dashboard CoinMarketCap has accomplished a remarkable milestone: for the first time in its history, the monthly quantity of visits has broken above 100,000,000. Is there room for growth?

CMC surpasses 100 million in monthly visits. See who is left in the dust

CoinMarketCap portal reports that it witnessed a remarkable spike in monthly visits in February 2021. Although the month had only 28 days, CoinMarketCap was been visited more than 100 million times, according to SimilarWeb data.

Data by Similarweb

For the first time since Q3, 2019, Coinmarketcap's traffic surpassed the numbers of Investopedia, Bloomberg, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

In their exclusive commentary to U.Today, CoinMarketCap team stressed that this milestone looks like a paradigm shift for the most-referenced crypto website:

…a 50-person fintech startup can attract more traffic than mainstays in finance, portending a changing of the guard.

It is interesting that, at the same time, Google Finance service added a "Crypto" tab to its main page.

Launched in 2013, CoinMarketCap pioneered the sphere of "all-in-one" cryptocurrency dashboards. It broadcasts cryptocurrency prices, trading information and statistics for blockchains and exchanges, accompanied by a newsfeed and educational articles.

We are still very early

In 2020, the CoinMarketCap website was acquired by leading crypto trading ecosystem Binance (BNB).

Meanwhile, data indicates that the limit has not been reached by CMC. According to Google Trends, interest in Bitcoin (BTC) in the United States is half of that registered amidst the red-hot weeks of the 2017 crypto craze.

Image via Google Trends

Thus, retail interest in digital assets is yet to come, so the February record will not hold for long.