CoinMarketCap Launches Rank of Countries Accepting Crypto as Legal Tender. Here's What it Means

Users advised instead to simplify the acquiring cryptocurrency process

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, on his Twitter page, said the analytical service CoinMarketCap will start to rank countries that accept crypto as legal tender.

I heard @CoinMarketCap will start to rank countries that accept #crypto as legal tender. 👍 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 23, 2021

Twitter users reminded Zhao the CoinMarketCap service belongs to the Binance exchange and is essentially CZ itself.

Some other users advised to simplify the acquiring of cryptocurrency process instead of creating a rating, and also appealed to the exchange head with their complaints about delays in its work.

It's still very difficult to buy crypto

Easy version for buying costs to much

Cex is difficult dex is much more difficult

You are losing a lot just learning the steps

Make it easy for people is a big evolution

Can Tech guys think like non tech people ? I think they cant for now. — Tufan Yazir (@TufanYazir) June 23, 2021

Additionally, CZ subscribers have started offering their home countries as rank leaders.

The official CoinMarketCap Twitter account reposted CZ's statement with a comment 'To be continued...'.