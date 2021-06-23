PointPay
CoinMarketCap Launches Rank of Countries Accepting Crypto as Legal Tender. Here's What it Means

Wed, 06/23/2021 - 09:05
Antony Koroid
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, on his Twitter page, said the analytical service CoinMarketCap will start to rank countries that accept crypto as legal tender.

Twitter users reminded Zhao the CoinMarketCap service belongs to the Binance exchange and is essentially CZ itself.

Some other users advised to simplify the acquiring of cryptocurrency process instead of creating a rating, and also appealed to the exchange head with their complaints about delays in its work.

Additionally, CZ subscribers have started offering their home countries as rank leaders.

The official CoinMarketCap Twitter account reposted CZ's statement with a comment 'To be continued...'.

