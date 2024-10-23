CoinEx Launches Phase 3 Mining Event: 1 Billion KONAN Tokens Up for Grabs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an official announcement, CoinEx has revealed the launch of Phase 3 of its CET mining event on October 25, 2024. This latest phase offers CET holders an exciting opportunity to earn a share of 1 billion KONAN tokens. The event will run until October 30, building on the success of previous phases. Earlier iterations of the event rewarded participants with Fractal Bitcoin (FB) and SCRGame (SGM) tokens. With 1 billion KONAN tokens up for grabs, this new event marks a significant continuation of CoinEx’s mining program.

The featured token for this phase, KONAN ($KONAN), distinguishes itself from typical memecoins, it stands out with its unique blend of popular appeal and substantive goals. Launched on the Kaspa blockchain, KONAN draws inspiration from a heroic military dog known internationally for bravery and service. This story infuses the project with values of loyalty, unity, and world peace setting it apart from typical memecoins.

KONAN's community-focused approach aligns with CoinEx's user-centric ethos. Launched under a 100% Fair Launch model, KONAN ensures equality and transparency by excluding pre-sales or team allocations. KONAN’s decentralized governance also gives every token holder a voice in the project's direction, which could attract CET holders seeking meaningful engagement with emerging cryptocurrencies.

This mining event is part of CoinEx's broader CET Empowerment Plan, designed to increase the utility and value of CET tokens. By offering exclusive access to emerging projects like KONAN, CoinEx provides CET holders with unique opportunities to diversify their portfolios and participate in the growth of innovative cryptocurrencies.

How to participate in KONAN mining

The Phase 3 mining event offers CET holders the chance to mine 1 billion KONAN tokens over 7 days. The Early Lock period will begin on October 23, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC+8) and will end on October 25, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC+8).

The official mining period will start on October 25, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC+8) and conclude on October 30, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC+8).

Participants in CoinEx's Phase 3 mining event will have the opportunity to lock a minimum of 100 CET and up to 50,000 CET per account. For further details, interested individuals can visit the official activity page at www.coinex.com/en/mining .

In conclusion, CoinEx’s Phase 3 mining activity is set to provide CET holders with a compelling opportunity to engage in another mining event, with a staggering 1 billion KONAN tokens at stake. Following the success of earlier phases, this initiative is a key part of CoinEx's ongoing CET Empowerment Program, which aims to offer a wide array of opportunities for token holders. For those interested in participating, further details can be found on the official activity page. As anticipation builds, CET holders are encouraged to take part in this promising event.

