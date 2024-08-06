    Coinbase v. SEC: Here's Latest Update as SEC Drops Key Filing

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    SEC drops major filing in Coinbase lawsuit
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 13:03
    Coinbase v. SEC: Here's Latest Update as SEC Drops Key Filing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the ongoing legal battle between Coinbase and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has shared an update on X regarding the SEC's latest filing.

    Advertisement

    The SEC has responded to Coinbase's request to produce important documents that could show the agency's inconsistent views on digital assets and its regulatory reach.

    Grewal stressed the need for transparency, stating, "If the SEC is going to engage in an unprecedented regulation by enforcement campaign, the least they owe to those they target — and the public — is transparency."

    HOT Stories
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason
    Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why
    Bitcoin Bulls Back on Track as Japanese Stocks Recover
    Worst Day in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC) Obliterated With -$10,000 Move, Ethereum (ETH) In Freefall, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disaster: Add Zero?

    In July, Coinbase requested that the Court order the SEC to produce important documents in discovery, including documents related to the tokens the SEC included in its complaint against Coinbase, the SEC’s consideration of its public offering and statements Chair Gensler has made in his personal and professional capacity during his SEC tenure.

    These documents also pertain to communications that bear directly on the claims the SEC now asserts and on Coinbase's fair notice defense.

    Related
    Coinbase Issues Key Filing Amid Ongoing SEC Clash
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 15:41
    Coinbase Issues Key Filing Amid Ongoing SEC Clash
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In its response, the SEC requested that Coinbase's Motion be denied, claiming that the burden of searching through and logging over 3 million more records cannot be justified because these documents largely belong to SEC commissioners or directors.

    The SEC claims to have produced 240,000 records and is searching another 117,000 documents for responsive material, including emails from non-enforcement staff that Coinbase argues are relevant to fair notice. The agency also claimed that it has produced a 648-page list of the privileged documents it is validly withholding.

    Recent crypto regulatory developments

    In the most recent development in the Binance lawsuit, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is no longer requesting that a court decide and deem the tokens referenced in the action to be securities.

    On July 30, the SEC stated that it intends to amend its complaint addressing "Third Party Crypto Asset Securities" as specified in its opposition to Binance's motion to dismiss.

    Related
    Coinbase Halts Trading of Two Crypto Tokens: Here's Why
    Sat, 06/15/2024 - 14:34
    Coinbase Halts Trading of Two Crypto Tokens: Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In the last month, stablecoin issuer Paxos announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had concluded an inquiry related to Binance USD stablecoin (BUSD).

    Paxos revealed more than a year ago that it had received a Wells notice from the SEC indicating that the agency was considering proposing an action alleging that Binance USD was an unregistered security.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Satoshi Nakamoto's Original Bitcoin Goal Shared by CryptoQuant CEO
    Aug 6, 2024 - 12:56
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Original Bitcoin Goal Shared by CryptoQuant CEO
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Is Your Ethereum Safe? Vitalik Buterin Raises Major Security Concerns
    Aug 6, 2024 - 12:56
    Is Your Ethereum Safe? Vitalik Buterin Raises Major Security Concerns
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 'No One Could Justify This': Dogecoin Creator Slams New Elon Musk X Innovation
    Aug 6, 2024 - 12:56
    'No One Could Justify This': Dogecoin Creator Slams New Elon Musk X Innovation
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WhoMadeWho, Da Capo to Headline AFTER 2049, Singapore's Biggest Pre- Formula 1 Party
    DeSci Project StarChain Achieves Major Milestone By Unifying 500 Terabytes of Astronomical Data
    BC.GAME Partners with Cloud9 as the Organization Expands Esports Portfolio with Entity Acquisition
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase v. SEC: Here's Latest Update as SEC Drops Key Filing
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Original Bitcoin Goal Shared by CryptoQuant CEO
    Is Your Ethereum Safe? Vitalik Buterin Raises Major Security Concerns
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD