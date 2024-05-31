Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Issues Key Filing Amid Ongoing SEC Clash

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal highlights new developments in SEC legal tussle
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 15:41
    Coinbase Issues Key Filing Amid Ongoing SEC Clash
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase, a leading player on the cryptocurrency exchange market, has taken a bold legal step, filing a closing brief in the Third Circuit, challenging the SEC’s denial of its rulemaking petition.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase's legal struggle with the SEC began when the exchange filed a petition requesting that the SEC provide clear and consistent regulatory guidelines for the cryptocurrency industry.

    Coinbase argued that the lack of defined rules creates uncertainty and hinders the growth and innovation of digital assets in the United States. The SEC, however, denied this petition, leading Coinbase to seek judicial intervention.

    Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal highlights the new development in the legal tussle in an X post. He gives a recap of the pivotal filing in a few threads of tweets.

    Related
    Fri, 05/24/2024 - 15:21
    Coinbase v. SEC: Latest Developments Unveiled
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Grewal, the core of this case is a single, concluding sentence in the SEC order under review. The sentence — which disagreed that SEC rules are unworkable for digital asset firms — offered no reasoned decision-making, adding that it offered no reason at all.

    On this premise, Coinbase seeks that the SEC’s order be vacated on this elementary ground alone. In its closing brief, Coinbase argues that the SEC cannot claim broad jurisdiction over a new industry without proper authorization from Congress and without making clear rules.

    The SEC's stance has been that digital assets already fall under existing rules and regulations, as stated by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. However, Coinbase and other industry players seek regulatory clarity around how existing securities laws might apply to the digital asset sector.

    Related
    Wed, 05/08/2024 - 14:04
    Coinbase v. SEC: Top Lawyer Takes on Gensler Over Cryptos
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Coinbase's brief alleges that the SEC was bent on choking the digital asset industry and, therefore, its refusal to provide the necessary rules the industry has requested to tighten its squeeze.

    As the Third Circuit considers Coinbase's closing brief, the crypto community watches with bated breath. The decision will have far-reaching implications, not just for Coinbase, but for the entire digital asset ecosystem. It is a pivotal moment that underscores the need for a clear regulatory framework that supports innovation while protecting investors.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 13.53 Billion Dogecoin Bought at DOGE Critical Support: Details
    May 31, 2024 - 15:36
    13.53 Billion Dogecoin Bought at DOGE Critical Support: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Colossal $2.53 Billion Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Major Exchanges
    May 31, 2024 - 15:36
    Colossal $2.53 Billion Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Major Exchanges
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Dogwifhat (WIF) Amid Top Gainers in Past Week
    May 31, 2024 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Dogwifhat (WIF) Amid Top Gainers in Past Week
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    CARV brings on Animoca Brands as strategic investor and node operator
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Issues Key Filing Amid Ongoing SEC Clash
    13.53 Billion Dogecoin Bought at DOGE Critical Support: Details
    Colossal $2.53 Billion Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Major Exchanges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD