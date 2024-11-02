Advertisement
    Coinbase Fight Against FDIC Takes Major Twist, Here's Why

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Coinbase exchange has made headway in FDIC fight
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 14:45
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The move pulled by American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase against the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC) a few months ago may have finally paid off. The firm confirmed that the agency has started providing the requested information based on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

    According to Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal, the agency has made a U-turn. It has begun to provide information related to a FOIA request about the pause letters it sent to financial institutions. These letters are allegedly part of Operation Chokepoint 2.0. So far, Coinbase has received 20 such letters from the FDIC.

    After reviewing their content, the exchange concluded that the U.S. government agency is trying to cut off financial access to law-abiding American companies. Clear phrases instructed banks to cease providing crypto firms with banking services. Now, Coinbase is fully armed to request regulatory clarity from U.S. regulators regarding the broader crypto ecosystem.

    In recent times, Coinbase is one of the crypto firms that has taken on American regulators in the fight for regulatory clarity for the industry.

    How Coinbase and FDIC brawl started

    In June, Coinbase filed a lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and FDIC.

    The exchange had reasons to believe that the government agencies were intentionally cracking down on crypto firms in the financial ecosystem. Coinbase accused both entities of pressuring banks not to do business with crypto asset service providers.

    Paul Grewal, Coinbase's CLO, mentioned that the exchange had approached the SEC for documents related to a close investigation into the regulator's stance and authority on crypto. Instead, the agency failed to respond to requests, including one linked to ConsenSys’ Ethereum securities case.

    The FDIC followed in the footsteps of the SEC, denying Coinbase access to letters that it sent to financial institutions.

    The incident ended up violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIC). Ultimately, Coinbase decided to pursue a lawsuit with these agencies, citing that "Financial regulators have used multiple tools at their disposal to try to cripple the digital-asset industry."

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

