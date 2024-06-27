Advertisement
    Coinbase Picks Fresh Legal Battle With US SEC and FDIC

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Coinbase locks horns with US FDIC and SEC, What happened?
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 15:02
    Coinbase exchange has filed a fresh lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC).

    Coinbase claims

    According to the trading platform, these government agencies are deliberately crushing out crypto firms from the financial ecosystem. The trading platform specifically said financial regulators are pressuring banks not to provide services to crypto firms.

    "Financial regulators have used multiple tools at their disposal to try to cripple the digital-asset industry. @SECGov has claimed sweeping authority, but refuses to provide any rules, let alone consistent or coherent ones," Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said in a post on X.

    On the part of the FDIC, Grewal said the primary goal has been to cut crypto off from the banking system. This was showcased in the past in a case between Custodia Bank and the Federal Reserve. The banking regulator denied the crypto bank’s application for a Master Account that could help it offer basic banking services directly. 

    As Paul Grewal noted, the firm asked the SEC for information on cases that might have given it the authority it has to maintain the kind of authority it currently wields. As he noted, the SEC has failed to respond to these requests even though one of the requests is linked to the recently closed Ethereum securities case.

    FDIC refuses to play ball

    Besides the SEC, the FDIC also violated the Freedom of Information Act (FOIC) when it failed to provide the letters it sent to financial institutions, asking them to indefinitely “pause” crypto-related activities. 

    Grewal observed that this was "an action that the FDIC’s own Office of Inspector General criticized for creating a 'risk that the FDIC would inadvertently limit financial institution innovation and growth in the crypto space.'"

    This new lawsuit adds to two others that Coinbase is embroiled in with the SEC. The biggest is related to the securities token trading on its platforms.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

