Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Hits 2-Years Low: What Does It Mean?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Coinbase's main institutional demand indicator raising some concerns
    Sun, 27/10/2024 - 12:34
    Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Hits 2-Years Low: What Does It Mean?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price differential between Bitcoin on Coinbase and other exchanges is measured by the Coinbase Premium Index, which recently fell to -0.2%, its lowest level in two years. The institutional interest that passes through Coinbase is measured by the premium indicator. For now, the indicator's value suggests that the U.S. based trading platforms such as Coinbase might be in decline.

    Advertisement

    It's common to assume that U.S. buyers, compared to buyers from other areas, are selling more frequently, which might be a sign of lower institutional demand in the United States. In the past a positive Coinbase Premium indicated a significant institutional buying power, which typically raises the price of Bitcoin. On the other hand, if the trend persists, a negative premium may indicate impending price volatility or even a downturn.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoQuant

    This low premium may indicate a halt in the upward momentum of Bitcoin, which has experienced a resurgence in recent months, particularly if significant institutional interest in the asset doesn't resurface. After emerging from the previous downtrend channel $65,500 is a key support level for Bitcoin, which is currently trading close to critical levels.

    HOT Stories
    XRPL AMM Sees “Extreme” Increase in Volume
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Cardano Founder Reveals Epic Bitcoin Plan: Details
    XRP Skyrockets 58% in Volume Amid $377 Million Crypto Market Sell-Off

    Related
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Sat, 10/26/2024 - 20:00
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    If selling pressure keeps rising, a decline below this level could push Bitcoin down to test the $63,000 range, which is another important support level from recent trading activity. On the plus side, Bitcoin may aim for $72,000, which many analysts consider to be the next significant resistance level if buyers regain control and the Coinbase Premium turns positive.

    A reversal in the premium index would indicate a resurgence of institutional confidence even though Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience around its current price levels. For the time being traders should monitor the $65,500 and $63,000 support levels because a breakdown there might portend more significant corrections.

    #Bitcoin #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 27, 2024 - 12:01
    12 Years Later: Early Bitcoin (BTC) Holders Strike Gold
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 27, 2024 - 11:21
    Bitcoin Dominance Approaches 60%, Will Uptrend Persist?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aark Digital Offers 15% Bounty to Hacker Responsible for $1.5M Attack on Vaults
    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Hits 2-Years Low: What Does It Mean?
    12 Years Later: Early Bitcoin (BTC) Holders Strike Gold
    Bitcoin Dominance Approaches 60%, Will Uptrend Persist?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD