Coinbase Announces Two New Listings: Details

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has added two additional cryptocurrencies to its listing road map, ZetaChain (ZETACHAIN) and Across Protocol (ACX), as part of its ongoing effort to diversify its digital asset offering. These listings highlight Coinbase’s drive to offer its users access to various innovative blockchain projects.

Coinbase Assets announced that it will add Zetachain (ZETACHAIN) and Across Protocol (ACX) to its listing roadmap. ZetaChain is an L1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed for interoperability. Across is an Optimistic-based cross-chain bridging protocol.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 9, 2024

ZetaChain is a Layer 1 (L1) blockchain and smart contract platform designed with a focus on interoperability. Across Protocol, on the other hand, is an Optimistic-based cross-chain bridging protocol. Optimistic rollups are a scaling solution for Ethereum that enables faster and cheaper transactions while maintaining the security of the Ethereum network.

Recent weeks have seen Coinbase expand the range of assets on its different platforms. Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced will add support for Degen, EOS and SATS perpetual futures, according to a recent announcement. The DEGEN-PERP, EOS-PERP and 1000SATS-PERP markets will open Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m. UTC.

Coinbase announced earlier this week that the MEW-PERP, MEME-PERP and JASMY-PERP markets are now open for full trading on the Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms.

Coinbase legal update

In a recent legal update, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal highlighted that the SEC and FDIC filed Answers in the crypto exchange's FOIA litigation suits.

Coinbase claims that the SEC improperly withheld documents from closed investigations (including Ethereum 2.0), and the FDIC improperly withheld the "pause letters" it sent to banks warning them to stop working with crypto companies.

Grewal pointed out that while both agencies concede that the documents they sought exist, they make the false assertion that they were within their rights to withhold the documents due to governmental privileges.

The SEC's Answer also indicated that the Ethereum 2.0 investigation was closed. Coinbase anticipates that a summary judgment briefing may follow, given there is no discovery in these cases before a decision on the merits. This decision might likely come in 2025, Grewal noted.