CNBC's Ran Neuner Revealed 3 Cryptocurrencies He's 'Buying': XRP, TON and Something Else

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

CNBC's Ran Neuner has recently unveiled his latest crypto picks, which, as he wrote in his post, he is "buying."

Neuner's picks explained

Neuner has most likely chosen Solana for its great potential in the DeFi sector and its massive meme scene, which adds cultural leverage to its technical progress. Solana is recognized for its fast and cost-effective operations, making it a good pick for building scalable applications — especially when the network does not go offline.

Arweave: Arweave stands out as a decentralized storage network that aims to provide perpetual data storage. Billing itself as a "collectively owned hard drive that never forgets," Arweave supports the permaweb — a permanent web that facilitates the creation of decentralized applications. This technology not only ensures that data remains accessible irrespective of the original host’s status but also supports data integrity over time, a critical feature in today's digital age.

TON: Neuner’s interest in TON is likely spurred by its integration with Telegram, one of the largest messaging platforms globally. TON is deeply integrated into the fabric of Telegram through various features such as a native wallet, trading bots and other integrated services, making it a surprisingly strong pick with one of the biggest ecosystems behind it.

"Anti-picks"

While Neuner leans toward SOL, AR and TON, he notes contrasting preferences among Crypto Twitter users, such as HBAR, ADA and XRP. We can point to the lackluster performance of XRP, which can be viewed negatively due to its -12% growth rate in what should be a bullish market. Despite ADA’s strong fundamentals and positive performance in 2024, it remains less favored in his portfolio. He has not disclosed the reason for it, which his critique of ADA obviously attracted ADA defenders in the comments quickly.