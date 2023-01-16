Close to Half Billion XRP Wired by Binance and Whales as XRP Jumps into Green: Details

Nearly 430 million XRP have been shoveled by world's largest exchange and anon wallets from other platforms

Over the past 15 hours, per Whale Alert crypto transactions tracker, several chunks of Ripple-linked crypto XRP have been sent, with Binance as one of the participants, moving over 429 million XRP in total.

The largest chunk here carried an astonishing 210 million coins.

Binance shovels massive XRP sums

The abovementioned cryptocurrency tracking giant has detected six large transactions, carrying a total of nearly 430 million XRP coins. The biggest ones shifted 210 million and 94.3 million XRP. The latter sum was transacted by the biggest trader by volume globally — Binance.

A total of 209,000,000 XRP was shoveled between two anonymous addresses. However, data publicly shared by Bithomp XRP-focused analytics platform shows that this astonishing amount was also wired by Binance. It was an internal transfer by the crypto trading behemoth.

The rest of the aforementioned XRP sum was moved from wallets linked to Bittrex crypto exchange to Bitstamp. The sum of 29,000,000 XRP was also sent between wallets of Bitso exchange — a Mexico-based crypto unicorn and Ripple ODL partner.

The overall amount of XRP transferred is equal to $165,653,482.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 209,000,000 #XRP (80,989,827 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/cOtg9S0bM6 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 15, 2023

XRP recovering after fall

Over the past 24 hours, the sixth most prominent crypto in terms of market cap, XRP, surged by over 5%, printing several big green candles on an hourly chart. After that, the price dropped suddenly, eliminating that growth. It has just begun to recover, rising by slightly under 1% on the Bitstamp exchange.

Overall, the XRP price has been rising by leaps and bounds since Jan. 9. On Jan. 12, a big rise of over 12% took place, followed by a 4% fall soon after that.

Last week, as covered by U.Today, Santiment on-chain data aggregator noticed a large increase of wallet activity. This was what pushed the price up by nearly 12%, as mentioned above. Besides, XRP's social dominance spike was reported by the analytics company too.

As of this writing, XRP token is trading at the $0.038420 level.