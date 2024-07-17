Advertisement
    Clandeno (CLD) Pre-Sale Attracting New Followers in July as Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) Top Cryptocurrencies Soaring Again

    article image
    Guest Author
    Clandeno (CLD) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in July
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 12:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    The cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant rally. This development has generated substantial interest and excitement among crypto investors, leading to a surge in the prices of major digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL). 

    Amidst this fervor, the Clandeno (CLD) initial coin offering (ICO) is poised to welcome new community enthusiasts.

    Supporters of Clandeno (CLD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    New tax regulations affected crypto markets

    The proposed tax hike has triggered a resurgence in the cryptocurrency market, as investors seek alternative assets in response to potential changes in the traditional financial landscape. The prospect of higher capital gains taxes has propelled interest in cryptocurrencies, which are perceived as independent of government control and conventional financial systems.

    Bitcoin (BTC) started soaring in mid-July

    In the wake of the tax hike proposal, Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) have emerged as frontrunners in the cryptocurrency market rally. Bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has experienced a substantial surge in value, reaching new highs and reaffirming its position as a dominant force in cryptocurrency. The tax has also helped with recent events to spark more interest and make the race more neck and neck has evened the scales meaning more investment through crypto which has helped the coins both go up in price.

    Solana (SOL) rises to the challenge

    Similarly, Solana (SOL), known for its scalability and innovative features, has witnessed a remarkable uptrend, capturing the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike. Both of these booms are something  novel altcoins have been able to take advantage of. Every forecast of Solana (SOL) is showing a repeat in its patterns and as such an even bigger breakout surge should be on the horizon.

    Clandeno (CLD) ICO enters new crucial phase

    Amid the backdrop of the broader cryptocurrency market rally, the Clandeno (CLD) ICO has garnered significant attention, with many anticipating substantial growth in its value. The project's innovative approach and unique value proposition have positioned it as a promising investment opportunity within the evolving crypto landscape. 

    Clandeno (CLD) ICO has generated fervent interest among investors looking to capitalize on the current market dynamics. Clandeno’s (CLD) has a brilliant transaction process that provides users with one of the most secure and transparent processes. 

    To find out more about the Clandeno presale, visit their website here.

    #Clandeno
