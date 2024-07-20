Clandeno (CLD) Asset Sale In Focus for Community This July as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP Rocketing Yet Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It has been a great week for crypto investors as major cryptocurrencies hit key price levels. Bitcoin (BTC) flew past $65,000 while XRP surprised investors with a 40% surge. Data indicate that the current rally still has momentum to go higher.

XRP rises to impress investors

XRP holders smiled in the past week after registering impressive gains. At press time, XRP is trading at $0.6152. This indicates a 13% increase in the past 24 hours. On the weekly chart, XRP gained 40%, making it one of the best-performing assets in that period.

Analysts are optimistic that XRP could surge to $1 in Q4, but first, it needs to reach $0.80. XRP trading volume reached $3.7 billion in the past 24 hours, with investors expecting more capital to flow to push XRP's price higher.

Bitcoin (BTC) reaches $65,000

Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed $65,000 on July 17, the first time it traded above $65K since June 20. The leading cryptocurrency reached a high of $66,066, before surrendering its gains. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $64,763 at press time, a 2% increase in the past 24 hours.

This development has left analysts optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) can reach $70,000. Bitcoin (BTC) saw its trading volume drop 5% to $38 billion in the past 24 hours. Analysts pointed out that Bitcoin (BTC) held the fort during the German government's $3 billion selling spree and Mt Gox's liquidation.

