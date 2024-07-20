    Clandeno (CLD) Asset Sale In Focus for Community This July as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP Rocketing Yet Again

    article image
    Guest Author
    Clandeno (CLD) multi-level crypto sale campaign on-boards new supporters in July
    Sat, 20/07/2024 - 16:11
    Clandeno (CLD) Asset Sale In Focus for Community This July as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP Rocketing Yet Again
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    It has been a great week for crypto investors as major cryptocurrencies hit key price levels. Bitcoin (BTC) flew past $65,000 while XRP surprised investors with a  40% surge. Data indicate that the current rally still has momentum to go higher.

    During the same period, Clandeno (CLD), an upcoming e-commerce cryptocurrency has lured investors with its potential notable  gains in the coming months.

    XRP rises to impress investors

    XRP holders smiled in the past week after registering impressive gains. At press time, XRP is trading at $0.6152. This indicates a 13% increase in the past 24 hours. On the weekly chart, XRP gained 40%, making it one of the best-performing assets in that period.

    Analysts are optimistic that XRP could surge to $1 in Q4, but first, it needs to reach $0.80. XRP trading volume reached $3.7 billion in the past 24 hours, with investors expecting more capital to flow to push XRP's price higher.

    Although XRP still has room for growth, analysts say maximum gains lie in Clandeno's (CLD) live ICO.

    Bitcoin (BTC) reaches $65,000

    Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed $65,000 on July 17, the first time it traded above $65K since June 20. The leading cryptocurrency reached a high of $66,066, before surrendering its gains. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $64,763 at press time, a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. 

    This development has left analysts optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) can reach $70,000.  Bitcoin (BTC) saw its trading volume drop 5% to $38 billion in the past 24 hours. Analysts pointed out that Bitcoin (BTC) held the fort during the German government's  $3 billion selling spree and Mt Gox's liquidation.

    Clandeno (CLD) community indicates opportunities for possible growth

    Clandeno (CLD) has taken the crypto world by storm during its live ICO. The new cryptocurrency has lured investors as it enters the e-commerce space. Clandeno (CLD) is tipped to challenge Amazon as it builds an online marketplace based on blockchain. This will allow Clandeno's (CLD) platform to enhance security and transparency.

    On the investor side, Clandeno (CLD) will issue 525 million CLD tokens, with 365 million reserved for investors during the presale. The team will lock its tokens for 2.5 years while the liquidity pool will be locked for 20 years.

    Clandeno (CLD) will launch on Uniswap and major centralized exchanges. The platform has passed its smart contract audit, making it safe for investors.  

    To find out more about the Clandeno presale, visit their website here.

