CityBoys (CTB) Introduces Novel Virtual Community on Cardano (ADA): Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

CityBoys (CTB), a novel project at the intersection between artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and non-fungible tokens, invites cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in its native presale.

Advertisement

CityBoys (CTB) advances DeFi and NFT ecosystems on Cardano (ADA)

Launched in Q3, 2023, CityBoys (CTB) cryptocurrency project is designed to introduce novel concepts to the decentralized finance (DeFi) and PFP non-fungible tokens (NFTs) scenes. With its products, cryptocurrency users cannot only explore but also personalize their unique 3D avatars, represented as NFTs on top of the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, the second-largest proof-of-stake (PoS) network.

Image by CityBoys

CityBoys (CTB) leverages a kind of revolutionary Generative AI technology, one of the hottest trends in tech that emerged in 2022-2023. Thanks to its feature-rich generative AI integrated, CityBoys (CTB) promotes itself as the ecosystem for innovation and creativity.

In the CityBoys (CTB) project, users are entitled to deploy assets, trade them and interact with each other via modern decentralized platforms. Its technical basis is backed by the robust and secure infrastructure of Cardano (ADA).

Advertisement

According to its whitepaper, released in November 2023, the project is targeted at bridging the gap between AI and the Metaverse, providing tangible utility and real-world applications for GameFi, metaverse and the digital assets integrated into them.

Changing verified ownership technology with blockchain and AI

Its cutting-edge approach to 3D asset creation is yet another outstanding feature promoted by the CityBoys (CTB) team and community. The platform leverages generative AI for rapid, on-the-fly avatar customization. Digital avatars by CityBoys (CTB) can be integrated into third-party applications, including GameFi, metaverses, NFT marketplaces and so on. Also, users can demonstrate them as their profile pictures on their social media channels and instant messaging applications.

All avatars are seamlessly integrated with the CityBoys game engine and are set to elevate the open-world market experience.

CityBoys champions verified, transparent and tamper-proof asset ownership, with each avatar securely represented as a cNFT on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. In 2023, Cardano (ADA) is recognized as the fastest-growing blockchain in terms of trading volume, new app count and so on.

The platform's community-driven ethos empowers all of its tokenholders to actively participate in shaping the ecosystem's future, as well as fostering a strong, collaborative community.

CityBoys’ CTB token kicks off in presale stage

In the last several days of December, the CityBoys (CTB) team starts presales of CTB, its core native cryptocurrency and a backbone element of its economic design.

With a limited supply of one million CTB tokens, the CTB presale begins on Dec. 21, 2023. Presale participants can exclusively acquire tokens at a rate of two ADA per CTB with a lucrative 25% premium over the listing price on Minswap, Cardano’s top-tier decentralized exchange.

The token sale tab is added to the main web page of CityBoys' (CTB) official site. Users can directly buy tokens with their ADA before it is added on centralized and decentralized trading platforms. On the same page, users can read the technical and tokenomic whitepaper for the project.

As AI and augmented reality technologies are gaining more and more traction, CityBoys is uniquely positioned to capture these burgeoning markets.

The platform offers more than just virtual asset ownership; it merges AI with a gamified experience, allowing users to upgrade assets, participate in governance and earn through staking.

After CTB listing on Minswap, the platform will proceed toward the CityVerse Layout Release, the first-ever urban-styled metaverse and periodic CityBurn events designed to protect the CTB supply from inflation.