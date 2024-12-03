Advertisement
    Chromia (CHR) Completes Asgard Network Upgrade: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Chromia (CHR), new-gen modular L1 blockchain, announces completion of Asgard, long-anticipated mainnet upgrade
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 15:04
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The Chromia (CHR) team announced that Asgard Mainnet Upgrade was finalized sucessfully. This milestone introduced new features designed to enhance the capabilities of the L1 modular blockchain ecosystem and all its dApps.

    Chromia (CHR) blockchain completes mainnet upgrade Asgard 

    Chromia (CHR), a high-performance L1 blockchain with a modular framework for dApps, has shared the details of its major mainnet upgrade. Asgard, a hotly anticipated development, landed today, on Dec. 3, 2024. With Asgard, the blockchain will be suitable for AI-centric decentralized applications.

    The primary feature introduced by Asgard is the framework for Chromia Extensions, a modular system that adds specialized capabilities to Chromia’s relational blockchain. These extensions complement the platform's core features, including its relational data architecture, modular network design and gas-free economic model for end users.

    As part of the upgrade, Chromia launched the Oracle Extension, which provides fully on-chain, real-time price feeds, updated approximately once per second. This functionality supports the development of DeFi applications, such as decentralized exchanges, futures and options platforms, and lending protocols.

    Ludvig Öberg, VP of the Chromia Platform Unit, expects the system of Chromia extensions to fuel a variety of dApps in all segments of Web3:

    The Oracle Extension lays the groundwork for an expansion of decentralized finance activity on the Chromia network and the growth of network value.

    The introduction of a high-quality Oracle service is part of a broader push by the Chromia team to strengthen connections to the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem. 

    AI Inference Extension expected to arrive in Q1, 2025

    The further agenda of Chromia's roadmap includes integrating native CHR tokens and other Chromia-based tokens with centralized exchanges and cross-chain wallets.

    Yeou Jie, Head of Business Development at Chromia, is certain that the uniqueness of his blockchain will make it attractive for data-extensive development:

    As the world’s only relational blockchain, Chromia has demonstrated its ability to bring transparency to AI and other data-intensive use cases. The AI Inference Extension will take this a step further, enabling on-chain execution of AI models.

    The team has also outlined plans for the AI Inference Extension, expected in Q1, 2025. This module will enable developers to execute AI models directly on-chain using Chromia’s decentralized provider network. 

    The project’s recently formed Data and AI Division is focused on creating tools to enhance transparency in AI training data and inputs.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

