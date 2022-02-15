Chingari Launches In-App Crypto Wallet

Chingari, a decentralized short video app, is now ready to announce its revamped mobile application that will feature a native GARI token and built-in cryptocurrency wallet, according to the statement from the team.

The "Indian TikTok" aims at revolutionizing the process of content creation, which is part of the project's effort to onboard millions of daily users to the app and Solana blockchain. The underlying token of the Chingari ecosystem, GARI allows users to tip their favorite content producers and boost their profiles. The token can later be exchanged on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges with high liquidity.

Previously, the GARI token was simultaneously listed on a number of widely-known centralized and decentralized exchanges, including FTX, Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and others. The trading volume of the GARI token hit over $100 million following the mass listing.

The GARI token was launched back in October 2021 and almost immediately drew the attention of the mainstream media. The launch party of the token attracted Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who introduced the app and token to new audiences. Back in December, the testnet version of the Chingari app was launched. The revamped version that includes the built-in wallet was tested by more than 500 community members that tested the wallet by sending each other GARI tokens.

The full launch of the GARI ecosystem is going to enable mobile app users to create sub-economies inside the platform by utilizing a new Web3 metaverse built specifically for the video creation industry. The Chingari ecosystem allows content creators to fully utilize the benefits of the Web3 industry: sell merchandise, mint unique video-NFTs and interact with their fans.

The Chingari app is a decentralized short video platform with a similar content creation process to TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

