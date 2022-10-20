Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum: “There Aren’t Lines That Can’t Be Crossed”

Thu, 10/20/2022 - 10:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken another dig at Ethereum
Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum: “There Aren’t Lines That Can’t Be Crossed”
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson ramped up his criticism of Ethereum in a recent tweet, claiming that “there aren’t any lines that can’t be crossed at this point.”

His recent comment after some Cardano community members took aim at Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin for suggesting that the censorship of blocks by solo validators should be tolerated

Earlier this week, Buterin said that validators should be able to block transactions that do not align with their beliefs.

Related
Terra Classic USTC Suddenly Up 12%, What's Happening?

Such measures as slashing or leaking should be considered only for massive reorganization of other people’s blocks. Validators should decide what transactions should be included in their blocks, according to Buterin. Otherwise, the Ethereum community risks turning into “morality police,” according to the Canadian programmer.

After Ethereum’s transition to the proof-of-stake algorithm, validators are not responsible for adding transactions to their blocks.

Martin Köppelmann, co-founder of Gnosis, shared Buterin’s sentiment, arguing that validators have to be tolerated in such a scenario.

Hoskinson has been critical of Ethereum recently. Last month, he said that it was “a crime” for the Ethereum community to even discuss Cardano.

#Cardano News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Terra: 4,400 Crypto Investors on Massive Hunt for Do Kwon
10/20/2022 - 12:54
Terra: 4,400 Crypto Investors on Massive Hunt for Do Kwon
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image This Is What Caused Aptos (APT) Massive Plunge on Market
10/20/2022 - 12:31
This Is What Caused Aptos (APT) Massive Plunge on Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Lawsuit: Big "Reveal" Nears as John Deaton Shares When Exhibits Would Go Public
10/20/2022 - 11:10
Ripple Lawsuit: Big "Reveal" Nears as John Deaton Shares When Exhibits Would Go Public
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide