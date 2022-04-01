Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg to Discuss Cardano Ecosystem on Cardano360

Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg to discuss achievements and goals for Cardano ecosystem

According to the announcement on Twitter, Charles Hoskinson, Snoop Dogg and others will join Clay Nation on April 5 to bring in collectible items, unreleased music, pitches and other items available only on the podcast.

Both parties expressed their excitement prior to the event as Charles Hoskinson told the community that he has "the best job in the world." At almost the same time, the well-known crypto and NFT supporter Snoop Dogg told his followers that the event will be fun.

IOHK has also promoted the event by reposting Clay Nation's post on Twitter and noting the date of the event.

What is Cardano360?

Cardano360 is a network-wide event held by Cardano developers and community members to discuss the ecosystem's achievements, goals and active developments. Cardano representatives often invite guests from industries outside of Cardano.

IOHK research and engineering company, which actively supports the development of decentralized solutions in the Cardano ecosystem, also supported the event.

In March, the Cardano ecosystem grew exponentially, gaining billions in capitalization and TVL in smart contracts of recently released platforms and DeFi apps. As DeFiLIama suggests, the total value of funds locked on Cardano-powered solutions exceeded $300 million.