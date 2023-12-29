Chainlink (LINK) Holder's $4.66 Million Nightmare – Phishing Attack That Shook Community

In a disheartening turn of events for one Chainlink (LINK) holder, a devastating phishing attack has resulted in the loss of a staggering $4.66 million worth of the cryptocurrency. Lookonchain, a prominent data analytics firm, brought the incident to light through a tweet, describing the unfortunate event that befell a holder who saw 275,700 LINK tokens, equivalent to $4.42 million, vanish in a cunning phishing attack.

The victim had meticulously accumulated 290,750 LINK tokens, valued at $2.26 million, by trading on various exchanges between June 7, 2022, and Oct. 14, 2023. This savvy investor had managed to accrue a profit of nearly $2.4 million, given favorable market conditions . However, the windfall turned into a nightmare when the individual inadvertently clicked on a phishing link and unwittingly approved a transaction.

Lookonchain's tweet succinctly summarized the gravity of the situation, stating that, unfortunately, the LINK holder had accidentally clicked on the phishing link and had been deceived into signing the approval transaction. Ultimately, it was reported that the person lost a profit of $2.4 million and a cost of $2.26 million, resulting in a total loss of $4.66 million.

Prevalence of approval phishing scams

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by phishing attacks in the cryptocurrency space. A recent report by Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform, sheds light on the prevalence of approval phishing scams that have been employed to siphon off at least $1 billion in cryptocurrency since May 2021. The report highlights a concerning trend, indicating that in 2022 alone, victims lost an estimated $516.8 million to approval phishing attacks.

This marked a significant increase from the figures recorded in 2023 through November, which stood at $374.6 million. Approval phishing involves tricking users into approving transactions without their knowledge, leading to unauthorized fund transfers. Cybercriminals often exploit human error and trust in seemingly legitimate links to carry out these attacks.