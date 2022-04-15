$5.5 Million In LINK Bought by Whale as LINK Becomes Top Asset for ETH Investors

One of highest ranking whales has purchased almost six million dollars worth of LINK on the dip, while the coin is in two highest spots for whales in past 24 hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats, the crypto tracker of the 100 largest wallets on Ethereum, BSC, etc., has reported that a whale, whose wallet is called "Three Arrows" made three transactions to buy Chainlink's native coin, LINK.

Each of these transfers was of 135,989 coins worth $1,872,572. In the meantime, LINK has taken the position of the most popular asset to trade for whales.

Top 10 whale grabs 408 million LINK on the dip

The owner of the wallet who has acquired 408 million LINK holds 10th place among the largest 100 investors on the Ethereum blockchain.

These three LINK purchases cost the whale slightly over $5.5 million. As of this writing, LINK is changing hands at $13.91, showing a mild drop of 1.93% in the past 24 hours and declining by 11.63% over the past seven days.

The whale has used a popular strategy of buying "the dip" in order to sell later on, when the price grows higher.

LINK becomes top coin for ETH whales

According to the data provided by WhaleStats, Chainlink's native coin at the moment holds two top positions for the largest Ethereum whales.

LINK is now the most widely held and the most-traded token for ETH investors. It is also on the list of the top 10 most purchased coins, holding spot five.

Overall, the biggest ETH whales are holding $180,685,031 worth of LINK, which constitutes 12,949,465 coins. That is 2.02% of their comprised crypto portfolio.

Image via WhaleStats

Here's what else whales are stocking up on

The biggest token by USD value at the moment is Shiba Inu meme token. The whales hold 53,604,500,817,986 SHIB worth $1,393,164,908.

Among other assets that the whales have been after now is ApeCoin. Over the past few hours, ninth wallet, titled "BlueWhale0093," has acquired 324,998 APE worth roughly $4 million.

APE is changing hands at $12.11 at press time, showing a 7.43% fall over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

A total of 1,499,990 MATIC have also been bought. MATIC, LINK and SHIB, as well as FTX, have remained whales' favorite assets for speculation and long-term holding over the past several months.