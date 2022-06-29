Centrifuge Introduces Connectors Mechanism to Integrate RWAs into DeFi

With new instrument, DeFi enthusiasts will be able to inject liquidity into Centrifuge from various blockchains

Centrifuge, a flagship multi-chain DeFi protocol with a focus on real-world asset integration into Web3 economics, shares the details of its latest development.

Centrifuge launches Centrifuge Connectors to build liquidity bridges to other chains

According to the official announcement shared by the Centrifuge DeFi platform, it is going to launch Centrifuge Connectors, a cross-chain solution designed to bring RWAs into the DeFi sphere.

Introducing Centrifuge Connectors: a hybrid cross-chain solution to bring Real-World Assets from Centrifuge directly to any supported protocol.



We're launching with these three partners:



🔺 @avalabsofficial

🌕 @MoonbeamNetwork

⛓ @nomadxyz_https://t.co/jUiO1Lw44n — Centrifuge ꩜ (@centrifuge) June 29, 2022

With Centrifuge Connectors, DeFi enthusiasts can seamlessly bridge liquidity from various blockchains removing the need for third-party integrations.

Investors can inject funds directly from their preferred blockchains with no need to mint reflection assets on Centrifuge chain. It streamlines the liquidity logistics and makes it more resource-efficient.

Ads

Technically, new solution works like a fork and a bridge simultaneously. It advances composability and makes on-chain governance easier for the global Web3 ecosystem.

Ava Labs, Moonbeam and Nomad are onboard

Lucas Vogelsang, Centrifuge co-founder and CEO, highlighted that the new release is supported by a clutch of the most advanced teams in the DeFi world:

Centrifuge believes in the multi-chain future of DeFi. Today, we’re announcing Centrifuge Connecters, a hybrid cross-chain solution that combines the speed and efficiency of a bridge with the native experience of a protocol fork. We're excited to pioneer this novel concept with Avalanche, Moonbeam, and Nomad as our inaugural partners – and are thrilled to bring Centrifuge assets into more DeFi protocols through Connectors in the coming months.

Danny Organ, Nomad Marketing Lead, is sure that this solution is of crucial importance for global blockchain adoption in new segments:

In the multi-chain world, there are lots of novel and useful cross-chain applications that require interoperability (one of which is RWAs). That's why we're excited for Nomad to help power Connectors and assist Centrifuge in achieving it's mission to bring on-chain liquidity to RWAs.

As covered by U.Today previously, Centrifuge created a multi-chain curcuit between heterogeneous protocols, including the likes of MakerDAO, Aave, Moonbeam and Avalanche.

Centrifuge Connectors also allows users to deploy Centrifuge's smart contracts to every EVM-compatible blockchain for maximum interoperability and accessibility.