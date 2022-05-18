BlockTower, Centrifuge Complete $3 Million Sale of RWAs

Legendary blockchain investor BlockTower has entered into a partnership with Centrifuge (CFG) platform for real-world asset tokenization

High-performance decentralized platform Centrifuge (CFG) has scored a partnership with BlockTower, an institutional investing heavyweight.

First-ever $3 million token sale by Centrifuge and BlockTower completed

According to the official joint announcement by Centrifuge and BlockTower, the two firms will collaborate on real-world asset (RWAs) tokenization.

The collaboration is set to bring institutional capital to Centrifuge-based tokenized RWAs and accelerate the worldwide adoption of this concept in multiple segments.

In April 2022, the first-ever token sale of this initiative secured $3 million. The partnership was backed by both traditional and crypto-focused investors.

Matthew Goetz, CEO and co-founder of BlockTower, highlights the disruptive potential of tokenization technologies for RWAs introduced by Centrifuge (CFG):

Blockchain technology has long held promise to overhaul the plumbing of the world's financial services. To this end, BlockTower is excited to support the Centrifuge team as they democratize access to and generate efficiencies in the securitization industry; we believe these strategic partnerships are essential to usher in the future of finance.

Centrifuge and BlockTower to discuss RWA at Miami's Permissionless 2022

Lucas Vogelsang, CEO and co-founder of Centrifuge, stresses that such collaborations are clear signals of the maturation of the Web3 global sphere and its products:

The value of Real-World Assets to DeFi is becoming increasingly clear as the technology matures and we see first major successes in this space. The partnership between BlockTower and Centrifuge is an exciting step to accelerate the adoption of DeFi in institutional capital.

Centrifuge (CFG) allows businesses to tokenize mortgages, invoices and consumer credit, and turn them into liquidity pools to create additional investing opportunities.

Interest can be paid in CFG Tokens issued on the top of Centrifuge Chain.

The latest developments in this field will be presented by Centrifuge and BlockTower during the Permissionless conference that kicks off in Miami on May 17.