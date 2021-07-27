Cathie Wood's Ark Increases Its Coinbase Holdings

Ark Investment Management has substantially increased its holdings of the Coinbase stock.

According to the firm’s daily trading records , its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) bought an additional 113,043 shares on Monday.

In total, the ETF currently holds $170.6 million worth of Coinbase shares, which represents its sixth-biggest holding.

Jack Dorsey’s payment firm Square—which is building a Bitcoin-oriented decentralized finance firm—is at the top of the list with $426.4 million worth of shares.

PayPal comes in third place with $194 million worth of shares. The payments giant caused a major cryptocurrency rally in late 2020 with its foray into the industry.

As reported by U.Today , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has also been aggressively buying Bitcoin dips through the shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.



In late June, Ark and 21Shares jointly filed for a Bitcoin ETF. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is yet to approve one.



In May, Wood forecasted that Bitcoin could hit as much as $500,000 in the long run.

Amazon-driven volatility

On July 26, the largest cryptocurrency rallied above $40,000 for the first time in more than a month amid speculation that Amazon might start accepting crypto as early as this year.



However, the largest cryptocurrency went on to tumble to as low as $36,386 on the Bitstamp exchange after the company denied the rumors.

Image by tradingview.com

The shares of Coinbase are down 1.90 percent in pre-market trading after closing up by as much as 9.13 percent yesterday.



Still, the shares of the largest U.S. exchange are down a whopping 42 percent from its Apr. 14 debut.



Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down 43 percent from its peak. The cryptocurrency recorded its current all-time high of $64,804 on the same day Coinbase went public in the U.S.