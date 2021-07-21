Cathie Wood's ARK Buys More Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust on Tuesday Dip

Cathie Wood shows that her conviction is still strong by buying another Bitcoin dip

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought an additional 140,157 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust for its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF on Tuesday, according to its trading records that get published on a daily basis.

This comes after the famed asset management firm added 310,000 GBTC shares on Monday.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, which primarily offers exposure to such technologies as artificial intelligence, big data, deep learning, and blockchain, currently owns 9 million GBTC shares whose total market value stands at $216 million. The shares of Grayscale’s crown jewel currently represent its eighth biggest holding.



The ETF also has $234 million worth of Coinbase shares. It added more exposure to America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange earlier this week.



Tesla, Twitter, and Shopify remain the three biggest holdings of the widely-tracked exchange-traded fund.

Image by ark-funds.com

A timely trade