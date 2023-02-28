Cathie Wood Bullish on Market Recovery, Here's Why

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, believes that brutal era of interest rate hikes may be coming to close

Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, has expressed her optimism that the "most brutal interest rate increase in history" is nearing an end. This comes after recent strong inflation data that fueled concerns over a potential interest rate hike.

Woods has been an advocate for a soft interest rate increase, as her fund's performance relies heavily on the performance of risk assets, including cryptocurrency. A drop in interest rates typically translates to lower borrowing costs, which can stimulate spending and economic growth. This can be beneficial for the cryptocurrency market as investors may be more inclined to allocate funds to higher-risk assets with the potential for higher returns.

.@ARKInvest CEO @CathieDWood tells @carlquintanilla and @SaraEisen that despite recent strong inflation data, she's optimistic that the most brutal interest rate increase in history is close to an end. pic.twitter.com/711FxpgUqO — Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) February 27, 2023

While interest rates remain a crucial factor on the market, inflation data has been a growing concern among investors. However, Woods believes that inflation will remain high in the short term but will gradually come down over the long term. In her view, the recent inflationary pressures are driven by supply chain disruptions, labor market tightness and temporary factors related to the pandemic.

The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant growth in recent years, but it is still a relatively new and volatile asset class. Interest rate fluctuations can impact crypto markets, as higher interest rates can lead to a stronger U.S. dollar and increased borrowing costs, which can limit the appeal of risk assets. Conversely, a drop in interest rates can lead to a weaker U.S. dollar, which can boost the appeal of high-yielding assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Woods' views on interest rates and inflation may bring some relief to investors on the cryptocurrency market, which has recently experienced a decline in prices. As of writing, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading around $24,000, down from its all-time high of around $64,000 in April.