Cash App Now Lets Users Invest Their Paychecks in Bitcoin

Block's Cash App has added three new Bitcoin features that could boost the adoption of the top cryptocurrency

Cash App, a mobile payment service run by Jack Dorsey's Block (formerly Square), now allows its users to automatically convert their paychecks into Bitcoin, Forbes reports.



The announcement was made earlier today at the Bitcoin 2022 conference taking place in Miami.

The company also announced another feature that makes it possible to invest spare change from transactions made with Cash Card, a customizable debit card offered by Block, into Bitcoin or stocks.



On top of that, the company said that it would soon let its users receive Bitcoin through the Lightning Network. The company expects to boost the adoption of the flagship cryptocurrency as a means of payment in such a way. However, it is worth noting that the new feature will not be available in New York, which is possibly linked to the state's strict regulatory regime.