NFT of Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Offered for $48 Million

News
Thu, 04/07/2022 - 06:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The NFT of Jack Dorsey’s very first tweet has skyrocketed in value over the past year to a whopping $48 million
NFT of Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Offered for $48 Million
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The non-fungible token representing a copy of the very first tweet published on Twitter by co-founder Jack Dorsey is now worth roughly $48 million on leading NFT marketplace OpenSea.   

Twitter
Image by twitter.com

As reported by U.Today, Dorsey sold the tweet as an NFT last March for about $2.9 million. Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi was the winning bidder.     

Dorsey’s historic tweet “just setting up my twttr” was published back in March 2006.

The former CEO of the leading social media announced that he would donate the money he had received from the sale to charity after converting it to Bitcoin.

Estavi is now willing to see the NFT for a cool 14,969 Ether. He has promised that half of the proceeds from the auction will go to charity. However, Dorsey apparently wants the owner of his very first tweet to donate 99% of the sum, according to a recent tweet.

Related
Next Bitcoin "Rocket Stage" to Be Ignited in 2024, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
Dorsey has been a keen supporter of the cryptocurrency space for years, mainly focusing on Bitcoin and not shying away from displaying his contempt for altcoins.

Last February, Block (formerly known as Square) purchased an additional $170 million worth of Bitcoin. In January, the company announced that it would build an open Bitcoin mining system.

As reported by U.Today, Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO last November to focus on his cryptocurrency ambitions.

Following the billionaire’s departure, the social media platform has become more open to embracing alternative cryptocurrencies. In February, Twitter allowed users to tip creators with Ethereum shortly after adding support for hexagonal NFT avatars.

#Jack Dorsey #NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After More Than 12 Years
04/07/2022 - 08:38
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After More Than 12 Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Potential for First Spot Bitcoin ETF? Teucrium Bitcoin Futures Fund Approved by SEC Under Spot Regulations
04/07/2022 - 08:28
Potential for First Spot Bitcoin ETF? Teucrium Bitcoin Futures Fund Approved by SEC Under Spot Regulations
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Next Bitcoin "Rocket Stage" to Be Ignited in 2024, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
04/06/2022 - 20:10
Next Bitcoin "Rocket Stage" to Be Ignited in 2024, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya