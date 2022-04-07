NFT of Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Offered for $48 Million

The NFT of Jack Dorsey’s very first tweet has skyrocketed in value over the past year to a whopping $48 million

The non-fungible token representing a copy of the very first tweet published on Twitter by co-founder Jack Dorsey is now worth roughly $48 million on leading NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Image by twitter.com

As reported by U.Today, Dorsey sold the tweet as an NFT last March for about $2.9 million. Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi was the winning bidder.



Dorsey’s historic tweet “just setting up my twttr” was published back in March 2006.



The former CEO of the leading social media announced that he would donate the money he had received from the sale to charity after converting it to Bitcoin.



Estavi is now willing to see the NFT for a cool 14,969 Ether. He has promised that half of the proceeds from the auction will go to charity. However, Dorsey apparently wants the owner of his very first tweet to donate 99% of the sum, according to a recent tweet.