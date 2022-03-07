Cardano's Minswap DEX Records Nearly 350% Increase in TVL over Seven Days: Details

News
Mon, 03/07/2022 - 12:40
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano's Minswap DEX seems to already be off to a solid start
Cardano's Minswap DEX Records Nearly 350% Increase in TVL over Seven Days: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As indicated by DeFi data tracker DefiIlama, Cardano's Minswap DEX has recorded astonishing growth in Total Value Locked (TVL). At the start of March, MinSwap recorded $11.57 million in TVL staked in its Liquidity Bootstrapping Event (LBE), through which it intends to use the market to determine the price of its MIN tokens.

At the time of publication, this figure has grown to $43.59 million per DefiIlama data, representing a nearly 350% increase within seven days. Ahead of its mainnet launch, Cardano's Minswap DEX seems to already be off to a solid start. Minswap, a community-focused decentralized exchange on the Cardano blockchain, announced that the DEX Mainnet Launch is slated for March 8.

The Liquidity Bootstrapping Event (LBE), which kickstarted on Feb. 23, has reached the encounter phase where participants can turn in purrADA tokens for ADA/MIN Liquidity Pool tokens to represent their share of the ADA/MIN pool.

Cardano's Total Value Locked reaches all-time highs

According to Defillama, a DeFi TVL aggregator, the TVL of Cardano's DEXs has surpassed $160 million for the first time. The overall value of crypto assets placed in a decentralized finance (DeFi) system—or DeFi protocols in general—is referred to as total value locked (TVL). It has become an important statistic for evaluating interest in that particular segment of the cryptocurrency market.

Defillama
Total Value Locked in Cardano, Courtesy: Defillama

When staked governance tokens are included in the TVL valuation, the Defillama dashboard reveals that Cardano's TVL is much greater. With the change, Cardano's TVL now stands at about $227.5 million.

SundaeSwap is the largest of the Cardano decentralized exchanges tracked by Defillama, accounting for roughly half of the total value locked on the Cardano blockchain.

With approximately $114.89 million in TVL, SundaeSwap retains 50.50% market dominance. In the prior month, the first Cardano-based DEX's TVL increased by roughly 41.83%.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Terra (LUNA) Price Struggles to Hold Above $80 as FTX Lists UST
03/07/2022 - 12:25
Terra (LUNA) Price Struggles to Hold Above $80 as FTX Lists UST
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Dogecoin Creator Appeals to Coinbase Exchange Regarding Crypto Traders' Sentiment
03/07/2022 - 12:07
Dogecoin Creator Appeals to Coinbase Exchange Regarding Crypto Traders' Sentiment
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Now Accessible to 4.5 Million Users via Wirex Payment: Details
03/07/2022 - 11:16
Shiba Inu Now Accessible to 4.5 Million Users via Wirex Payment: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide