Cardano's Djed Compared to Terra's UST by Community: Details

News
Mon, 05/16/2022 - 10:45
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Here's why Cardano's first algorithmically-backed stablecoin cannot collapse in a UST-like manner
Cardano's Djed Compared to Terra's UST by Community: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cardano (ADA) enthusiast and developer who goes by @nazarcapital on Twitter explained how the additional asset SHEN can prevent DJED from being de-pegged even in hard times.

Why is ADA-SHEN-DJED design better than LUNA-UST?

As per the explanation shared by @nazarcapital, the "death spiral" scenario when the sell-off of Terra (LUNA) amplified the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) made it impossible to Restore the UST peg.

With the majority of investors making their exit, UST's crash to near-zero levels was bound to happen.

Cardano's stablecoin, Djed (DJED), which is currently in testnet, is backed by ADA, the core native asset of the Cardano (ADA) protocol. As such, it would be vulnerable to the same "death spiral" issues.

However, to ensure its stability, an additional coin, SHEN, was integrated into its design. If there is not enough ADA to pay out to DJED holders, SHEN bonuses will come to the rescue.

SHEN asset is also protected from inflation: When the reserve ratio hits 800%, SHEN minting stops.

DJED keeps its peg amid volatility: test results

The mentioned design was already stress-tested by COTI Network and Input Output Global; even during periods of market volatility and ADA sell-offs, it kept a 1:1 peg to the USD equivalent.

Related
Terra UST Declines 88% in 5 Weeks as LUNA Foundation Liquidates Entire $BTC Holdings

As covered by U.Today previously, the reconsideration of APR in Anchor Protocol (ANC) triggered the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Terra (LUNA) assets.

Djed (DJED), the first-ever algorithmically backed stablecoin on Cardano (ADA), is set to address the major bottlenecks of the stablecoins scene.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Vitalik Buterin Reportedly Donates $1 Million in Ethereum to Dogecoin Foundation
05/16/2022 - 15:06
Vitalik Buterin Reportedly Donates $1 Million in Ethereum to Dogecoin Foundation
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Flag Now on Mount Everest as ADA Price Rises by 4%
05/16/2022 - 14:52
Cardano Flag Now on Mount Everest as ADA Price Rises by 4%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Price on the Brink: What to Keep an Eye On
05/16/2022 - 14:14
DOGE Price on the Brink: What to Keep an Eye On
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev