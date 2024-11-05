    $25 Billion for DOGE: New Market Cap Milestone Just Hit

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), two largest meme cryptocurrencies, just reached major market cap milestones
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 15:54
    $25 Billion for DOGE: New Market Cap Milestone Just Hit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    For the second day running, meme cryptocurrencies are the top performers among the 100 largest cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest meme coins, managed to reach massive market cap milestones despite crypto benchmarks being in the red.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) outperforms all cryptos, SHIB and POPCAT following

    The oldest meme crypto, Dogecoin (DOGE), is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency in the top 100 today, Nov. 5, 2024. In the last 24 hours, it added 7.8%. Its market capitalization exceeds $25.02 billion, according to CoinGecko tracker's statistics.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme crypto, is also on the top gainers' list today. It managed to surge by 3.7%, while SHIB's market cap exceeded $10.5 billion in a rapid move.

    Popcat (POPCAT), the largest cat-themed cryptocurrency and the most popular of "Murad's meme coins," is the second-fastest-growing crypto today, with a 4.5% overnight upsurge.

    POPCAT is fighting with Bonk (BONK), another major meme coin, for the status of 63rd largest crypto. Bonk (BONK) has added 3.7% in the last 24 hours.

    Out of five best performers in the top 100, four are meme coins. BGB, a core native crypto of Bitget exchange, accompanies them in the elite club.

    Cat in Dogs World (MEW) is back to top 100 cryptos

    Also, some lesser-known meme coins are reaching their own local highs. Cat in Dogs World (MEW), which was the first cat-coin to enter the top 100, is back in the rankings.

    After a 3.5% upsurge, its cap almost reached $750 million in equivalent. MEW is struggling to stay in the top 100 in a rivalry with FLOW and another meme coin, BRETT.

    Meanwhile, the benchmark of the crypto market is still negative. The total capitalization of the segment lost 1.2% today and is ready to dip below $2.4 trillion.

