Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Whales Go on 30 Million ADA Buying Spree, Price Reacts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano whales are complementing retail accumulation of ADA in open markets
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 14:37
    A
    A
    A
    Cardano Whales Go on 30 Million ADA Buying Spree, Price Reacts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has reclaimed the $1 price mark and pushed beyond amid renewed investor interest in cryptocurrency. Cardano’s whales are taking it a notch higher as large holders have embarked on a rare buying spree.

    Advertisement

    Whale activity signals bullish ADA sentiment

    According to Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst on X, Cardano whales have, in the last 24 hours, collectively bought up 30 million ADA. This suggests substantial investment and confidence in ADA's potential or future price trajectory.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    Mon, 01/13/2025 - 15:00
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Notably, such large-scale purchases by whales signal bullish sentiment on the market. Market observers have noticed that whales usually invest in such large volumes when they anticipate a potential surge in the value of an asset. Cardano's value has responded to investors' soaring interest in this case.

    The increased purchase activity from large holders of Cardano could create positive momentum among market participants. This could attract other investors and potentially drive up the price of ADA.

    As of this writing, ADA prices have changed hands at $1.05, a 5.64% increase in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has risen by 24.46% to $1.95 billion as other investors seek to acquire the asset in anticipation of further price growth.

    Technical indicators favor further growth

    With Cardano having successfully breached the psychological $1 level, investors’ concerns have shifted to stability above this critical resistance zone.

    Analysts studied the daily SMA 50 chart of ADA. They believe the only way the asset would not experience a slip too soon is for retail investors to complement ongoing whale acquisitions.

    Related
    Cardano's Price Might Reclaim $1.20 in Days, Here's Why
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 15:07
    Cardano's Price Might Reclaim $1.20 in Days, Here's Why
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    If market participants sustain the current momentum, the ADA price could target $1.32 as it pushes toward the $2 range.

    Cardano’s RSI levels also favor the asset's climb as it shows the coin has not been overbought yet. Thus, community support could help ADA remain in the top 10 crypto assets, having outperformed its top 10 peers in the short term.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 14:28
    30 Billion XLM: Stellar's Massive Milestone Incoming
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 14:19
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Finds Major Support Just 100% Away From All-Time High
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paul CHAN Mo-po, Vitalik Buterin among the Top Speakers at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025
    Pierogies (PIRGS) Meme Crypto Pre-Sale On-Boards Participants
    FUNTICO Announces Exclusive VIP Launch Party for $TICO Token in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Whales Go on 30 Million ADA Buying Spree, Price Reacts
    30 Billion XLM: Stellar's Massive Milestone Incoming
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Finds Major Support Just 100% Away From All-Time High
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD