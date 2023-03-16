Cardano TVL Saw 20% Growth per Month, $3 Billion If ADA Hits ATH

Thu, 03/16/2023 - 08:49
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano's TVL seeing 20% growth almost every month, with possibility of hitting $3 billion TVL in future
Cardano TVL Saw 20% Growth per Month, $3 Billion If ADA Hits ATH
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano, one of the most popular blockchain networks, is seeing significant growth in its Total Value Locked (TVL) metrics. The TVL of the Cardano network has seen an increase of 20% almost every month, highlighting the increasing popularity of the network's DeFi ecosystem.

Recently, the TVL on the Cardano network surpassed the all-time high (ATH) mark in ADA on the network and broke the previous high. This significant milestone indicates that the DeFi ecosystem on the Cardano network is thriving and continues to grow at an impressive rate.

ADA chart
Source: DeFiLiama

The increase in TVL on the Cardano network is partly due to growing interest in the network's unique mechanisms and solutions based on the eUTxO model.

If Cardano's ADA price reaches its ATH, which was witnessed in September 2021, the total value of funds locked on the network would reach $3 billion, making Cardano one of the largest DeFi networks in the world. This is an impressive achievement for a network that is relatively new in the DeFi space.

Related
Cardano (ADA): Charles Hoskinson Excited at DeFi Inflows into Ecosystem

Furthermore, the increasing popularity of the Cardano network's DeFi ecosystem is attracting more developers and users to the platform. The network has already witnessed significant adoption from various blockchain projects that launched their protocols on the Cardano blockchain.

As the Cardano network continues to grow and mature, it is expected that the TVL on the network will continue to rise, attracting more users and developers to the platform. Additionally, the network's innovative approach to blockchain technology and its commitment to sustainability make it an attractive option for those looking for an alternative to other major blockchain networks.

#Cardano
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image GMX Jumps 21% to Lead Altcoin Growth, Here's Reason
03/16/2023 - 08:28
GMX Jumps 21% to Lead Altcoin Growth, Here's Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shibarium Exposed as Clone, Shiba Inu Community Left in Turmoil
03/16/2023 - 07:51
Shibarium Exposed as Clone, Shiba Inu Community Left in Turmoil
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Drama Heats Up as YouTuber BitBoy Threatens to Reveal Shytoshi Kusama’s Identity
03/16/2023 - 06:37
Shiba Inu Drama Heats Up as YouTuber BitBoy Threatens to Reveal Shytoshi Kusama’s Identity
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya