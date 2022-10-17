Cardano Takes Solana NFT Traders, Here's Why They Run from SOL to ADA

NFT traders run from Solana to Cardano, here are reasons for such action

As has become known from the tweets of a large number of NFT traders, many of them are rushing to get away from Solana and go to Cardano as a now more active platform for flipping NFT items. The reason for such categorical statements seems to be a surge of activity on Cardano NFT.

bro SOL projects are dumping into oblivion and I just found out cardano NFTs are making all time highs — ICED ◢ dd ◤ (@IcedKnife) October 17, 2022

According to OpenCNFT , over the past 24 hours, NFT trading volume on Cardano has increased by 110%. At the same time, the number of trades increased by 36.6% and the number of items sold by 39%. In addition, the top 12 CNFT collections have seen their values increase by at least 100% to 2,500% in the last 24 hours.

Solana NFT's statistics look dismal against the backdrop of such multi-digit numbers, which must have been the reason for the resentment of NFT traders who favored this blockchain.

So we all moving to Cardano NFTs now or what? — fxnction (@fxnction) October 17, 2022

NFT nuances

Despite the emerging negativity of NFT market participants toward Solana, the blockchain is cheerfully enough taking this market share away from Ethereum, the main one of them all. As reported by U.Today earlier, Solana's share of total NFT trading volume increased threefold from mid-August to the end of September, from 7% to 24%.

The total number of wallets that have ever held an NFT has doubled this year, surpassing 6 million. pic.twitter.com/F77tVx8DF3 — Delphi Digital (@Delphi_Digital) October 14, 2022

Turning to the big picture of the NFT market, Delphi Digital's data shows that the number of wallets ever holding non-fungible tokens has doubled this year, reaching six million. Despite the strong fall in the NFT sector, it seems that the low prices look attractive for newcomers to at least try to get involved in this crazy vibrant segment of the crypto market.