    Cardano Rockets 251% in Volume as ADA Price Hits July High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) witnesses epic 252% surge in volume as price hits levels not seen in four months
    Fri, 8/11/2024 - 15:50
    Cardano Rockets 251% in Volume as ADA Price Hits July High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The trading volume of derivatives linked to the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) saw an abnormal spike of 251% today, according to data from CoinGlass. In the last 24 hours, the total turnover of perpetual futures on the ADA token reached a high of $1.45 billion. By this metric, Cardano emerged as the 10th largest across the entire crypto derivatives market.

    Meanwhile, the spot market for the ADA token is also booming, as, according to CoinMarketCap, it recently reached $1.24 billion, which is 188.73% higher than the day before.

    Related
    Cardano Makes Epic Top 10 Comeback as ADA Price Rockets 33%
    Fri, 11/08/2024 - 12:54
    Cardano Makes Epic Top 10 Comeback as ADA Price Rockets 33%
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ready to Go? Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Historic Highs
    Bitcoin in US Reserves Would Crash Market, Peter Schiff Explains Why
    Tom Lee Predicts Bitcoin Will Top $100,000 This Year
    Coinbase Announces Listing for This Major Cryptocurrency: Details

    At the moment, the volume-to-market cap ratio for Cardano is 11.1%, which indicates a fairly high level of trading activity.

    Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA): Price outlook

    The increase in volume is likely due to the fact that the price of Cardano has been on a tear lately, rising over 31.3% since the beginning of the week. 

    As a result, the price of ADA reached a high of $0.45, a level not seen since July. What comes next for the Cardano token remains to be seen, but this parade of green candles has definitely increased the sentiment and enthusiasm for ADA among traders. 

    Article image
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Prints Mega Transaction Record in October: Report
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 14:26
    Cardano (ADA) Prints Mega Transaction Record in October: Report
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The spike reflects a notable escalation in trading interest, positioning ADA prominently among the sector's highest ranks. With Cardano back in the spotlight and in the top 10 of the cryptocurrency market rankings, it will be interesting to see if this market old-timer manages to prove the critics wrong.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 8, 2024 - 15:47
    Ready to Go? Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Historic Highs
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 8, 2024 - 15:43
    Bitcoin in US Reserves Would Crash Market, Peter Schiff Explains Why
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's First Launchpool: Join Cellula (CELA) and Earn Rewards with No Staking Required!
    Brazilian YouTuber Launches Meme Token in wake of $100m $MOTHER Token
    Rekt Raises $1.5M Seed Round Backed by Angels and Community, Following Sell-Out Success of Rekt Drinks
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Rockets 251% in Volume as ADA Price Hits July High
    Ready to Go? Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Historic Highs
    Bitcoin in US Reserves Would Crash Market, Peter Schiff Explains Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD