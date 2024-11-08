Cardano Rockets 251% in Volume as ADA Price Hits July High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The trading volume of derivatives linked to the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) saw an abnormal spike of 251% today, according to data from CoinGlass. In the last 24 hours, the total turnover of perpetual futures on the ADA token reached a high of $1.45 billion. By this metric, Cardano emerged as the 10th largest across the entire crypto derivatives market.

Meanwhile, the spot market for the ADA token is also booming, as, according to CoinMarketCap, it recently reached $1.24 billion, which is 188.73% higher than the day before.

At the moment, the volume-to-market cap ratio for Cardano is 11.1%, which indicates a fairly high level of trading activity.

Cardano (ADA): Price outlook

The increase in volume is likely due to the fact that the price of Cardano has been on a tear lately, rising over 31.3% since the beginning of the week.

As a result, the price of ADA reached a high of $0.45, a level not seen since July. What comes next for the Cardano token remains to be seen, but this parade of green candles has definitely increased the sentiment and enthusiasm for ADA among traders.

The spike reflects a notable escalation in trading interest, positioning ADA prominently among the sector's highest ranks. With Cardano back in the spotlight and in the top 10 of the cryptocurrency market rankings, it will be interesting to see if this market old-timer manages to prove the critics wrong.