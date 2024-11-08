    Cardano Makes Epic Top 10 Comeback as ADA Price Rockets 33%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano returns to top 10 of cryptocurrency market with explosive 33% surge in ADA price
    Fri, 8/11/2024 - 12:54
    Cardano Makes Epic Top 10 Comeback as ADA Price Rockets 33%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has officially bounced back into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap data. Cardano has been a mainstay in the top 10 rankings for a while, but it slipped earlier this year, giving way to Toncoin (TON) and then TRON (TRX). However, a recent major jump in the price of ADA has brought it back into the spotlight.

    In the past few days, Cardano's price has risen by 33.88%, reaching $0.4436 - its highest since late July. This upward movement in price has had a big impact on Cardano's market capitalization, which has grown by over $3.76 billion in just under four days. The impressive growth shows that people are getting interested in ADA again, and that they think the token might be a good investment.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Prints Mega Transaction Record in October: Report
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 14:26
    Cardano (ADA) Prints Mega Transaction Record in October: Report
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Astonishing Crypto Data from Gemini Exchange
    From 6.3 Trillion to 2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    SEC Is "Done," Former Official Says
    Here's Who Is Likely to Replace Gensler
    Article image
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Given the recent gains, investors are wondering where ADA's price might go next. Cardano is now up against a resistance level at $0.47, where its 50-day moving average is. The main question is whether this level will be a ceiling or a stepping stone for ADA's continued ascent.

    Advertisement

    Altcoin season?

    This recovery for Cardano is happening at the same time as a broader bullish trend on the cryptocurrency market, driven by Bitcoin's ongoing rally. As Bitcoin hits back-to-back new highs, it is creating a great environment for other assets like Cardano to see significant price gains.

    Related
    Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Even Cardano Can Rally in 2025, Here's Why
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 09:53
    Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Even Cardano Can Rally in 2025, Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    ADA's comeback puts it in the top 10, making it a major player in the crypto space, especially as the market awaits further developments. For now, Cardano's return to the top 10 shows its own recovery and also reflects the broader momentum in the crypto space, as altcoins seem to finally have their moment of glory.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 8, 2024 - 12:21
    441,000 Ripple USD (RLUSD) in One Hour – What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 8, 2024 - 11:59
    XRP Network Plummets by 50%: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's First Launchpool: Join Cellula (CELA) and Earn Rewards with No Staking Required!
    Brazilian YouTuber Launches Meme Token in wake of $100m $MOTHER Token
    Rekt Raises $1.5M Seed Round Backed by Angels and Community, Following Sell-Out Success of Rekt Drinks
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Makes Epic Top 10 Comeback as ADA Price Rockets 33%
    441,000 Ripple USD (RLUSD) in One Hour – What's Happening?
    XRP Network Plummets by 50%: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD