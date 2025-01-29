Advertisement
    Cardano Resumes Push for $1, Here Are Key Metrics to Watch

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano may have hit bottom as price rebound is underway
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 9:46
    Cardano Resumes Push for $1, Here Are Key Metrics to Watch
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano (ADA) has continued to fight to hit the $1 level. The momentum on the market has pushed Cardano to rank as the 9th-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, currently valued at $33 billion.

    Key Cardano metrics to watch

    The ADA price was trading at $0.94, down 1.45% in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data. The daily price chart shows that ADA traded at $0.85 lows and highs, reaching $0.98 before consolidating at the current level.

    Article image
    ADA 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    The 24-hour trading volume is down over 24% to $743.5 million. This decline suggests waning investor activity in Cardano, but it is consistent with a general crypto market downturn.

    Top altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP have all lost a substantial amount of their recently acquired gains. This means ADA could see movement toward the upside when the market gains momentum.

    Meanwhile, ADA Open Interest (OI), another important metric, has decreased by 2.16% to $1.18 billion, according to CoinGlass. Open interest reflects the number of contracts traders hold in active positions ready for trading. This downturn shows a cool-off after an epic open interest surge on Jan. 28.

    The decline in ADA open interest could indicate that traders are exiting the market. However, it could also signal a potential price reversal for ADA.

    Cardano Plomin hard fork upgrade and ADA ETF

    According to a recent U.Today report, Cardano is moving closer to implementing the Plomin upgrade. The network has satisfied all required thresholds for the Plomin mainnet hard fork governance, including SPO and ICC votes and the SPO upgrade. The Plomin hard fork is a key upgrade for Cardano, enabling full decentralized governance.

    In addition to this upgrade, there are rising speculations about potential ADA Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approval. This comes after Tuttle Capital Management filed for a 2X leveraged  ETF for Cardano. This ETF aims to increase returns by tracking an asset's price movement through debt and derivatives.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

