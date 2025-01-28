Advertisement
    Cardano Traders Commit 1.28 Billion ADA in Open Interest

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano open interest shows revamped investor sentiment
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 16:35
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano (ADA) has, in the last 72 hours, experienced intense price volatility. Notably, after the ninth coin by market capitalization failed to breach the $1 psychological level, it plummeted to a low of $0.8725. ADA soon recovered, and as the token retested the critical $0.9 level, Cardano traders committed 1.28 billion ADA in open interest (OI).

    Cardano's open interest signals investor confidence

    Data from CoinGlass revealed a 1.87% increase in OI from traders in the last 24 hours. This has pushed the value of open interest in ADA to $1.23 billion. Notably, this figure signals renewed confidence from Cardano investors on the market.

    This slight increase shows that more traders are investing in ADA and are confident about the future outlook of the digital currency's price.

    Four different crypto exchanges registered significant leads on the broader market. They include Gate.io, Binance, Bybit and Bitget. All four exchanges were in the $200 million range.

    Notably, Gate.io led with $296.51 million, or 307.51 million ADA, committed by futures traders. This represents 24.16% of the cumulative open interest for ADA.

    Binance, Bybit and Bitget followed, with $275.94 million, $265.73 million and $251.46 million, respectively. In that order, these represent 22.49%, 21.65% and 20.49%. These four exchanges accounted for the bulk of the OI, which is over 88% of all the crypto exchanges.

    Can ADA reclaim $1 in current rebound?

    Meanwhile, as of this writing, the ADA price was trading up by 5.18% at $0.9588 in the last 24 hours. The asset has surged from a price low of $0.8967 to its current levels, as it seeks to reclaim the $1 price mark. Although it hit $0.9671 in earlier trading, market volatility has impacted it slightly.

    Analysts predict that if Cardano records more sustained interest from investors, the coin could breach the resistance level it has struggled to stay above in the past seven days. Investors remain focused on whether ADA will flip the price in this rebound move.

    Some industry activities, such as filing a "double the daily return" exchange-traded fund for Cardano, might support the asset’s rally to higher levels.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

