Cardano Records Four Million Transactions in Just Two Months

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano is seeing a massive surge in transactions
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 20:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com
The Cardano blockchain has registered an impressive four million transactions over the past two months. The surge in transactions underscores the increasing activity and interest in the burgeoning network. 

Ecosystem expansion and tech advancements

The Cardano ecosystem has experienced substantial growth recently, according to the recent data shared by IOHK. 

In December and January alone, eight new projects were launched on the Cardano platform, with seventeen additional projects currently in development. This brings the total to 157 projects that have been launched and 1,320 in the pipeline. 

Related
Ripple Faces Major Bug in AMM Update; What You Need to Know

Technological progress is a critical driver of Cardano's growing traction. The number of token policies on Cardano increased by 13,109, with 480,000 new native tokens minted. 

Moreover, the development of Plutus scripts, which enable smart contracts on Cardano, saw significant increases. Plutus V1 scripts grew by 81, totaling 6,332, while Plutus V2 scripts expanded by 13,091, reaching a new total of 17,718. 

Infrastructure and governance developments

Cardano's infrastructure continues to strengthen with various performance improvements and the introduction of new features such as integerToByteString and byteStringToInteger bitwise operations, set to be included in the upcoming Plutus V3 after the Conway upgrade. 

The Voltaire phase of Cardano's roadmap, which focuses on decentralized governance, is gaining momentum. 

Meanwhile, Project Catalyst has transitioned into a new phase with the initiation of Fund11 voting. 

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

