Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity

Proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain network Cardano (ADA) has outranked many of its major peers in monthly development activities, as measured by GitHub Commits. According to data insights from crypto analytics platform Santiment, Cardano has maintained a slight lead over its peers over the past month.

Per total GitHub data, Cardano recorded a total of 332.9 commits over the past 30 days, with the closest ranking peer, Polkadot, recording 329.57 commits. Per Santiment, there was no significant jump in Cardano’s GitHub Commit from the previous report, as the December holidays slowed things down in terms of developer activities overall.

Cardano has always maintained the top spot as the biggest venue concerning developer engagement. For many months, it has not been displaced from first place, despite the emergence of numerous alternative protocols, including both layer-1 and layer-2 solutions.

This tear of development activity is one of the unique ways Cardano is showcasing its strength as a major Ethereum killer, seeing as other top chains like Ethereum are recording relatively lower GitHub commits overall. Per Santiment data, Kusama, Polkadot’s canary network, came in third, with a total commit of 329.57, the same figures as Polkadot.

Alternate chain performances

Protocols like Optimism and Status (SNT) recorded upticks in their figures, with total commits coming in at 281.03 and 262.23, respectively. Hedera and Cosmos occupy the fifth and sixth positions, with their GitHub commits coming in at 251.57 and 246.17, respectively.

Internet Computer and Chainlink were also ranked higher than Ethereum as the trio recorded 212.1, 198.87 and 195.93 commits over the past 30 days.

The GitHub Commit metrics are a testament to how much work is put in to ensure a protocol stays at the top of its game in rolling out applications and upgrades needed to function optimally. While this has not necessarily translated into price growth for Cardano or others, it shows that efforts to keep building for the future remain solid.