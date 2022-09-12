Cardano Makes Stunning Progress Toward Vasil Hard Fork

Cardano builder Input Output is less than two weeks away from its most ambitious hard fork to date

Cardano builder Input Output has made significant progress toward the much-anticipated Vasil hard fork.

As of Monday, a whopping 95% of blocks are already coming from 1.35.3 nodes.

As reported by U.Today, version 1.35.3 was chosen to be the final node candidate for the Vasil hard fork, and the network was required to move forward with the upgrade to reach the 75% threshold.

As of Sept. 12, the majority of the largest exchanges by liquidity have either integrated Vasil or started preparing for the high-stakes upgrade. This includes such heavy-hitters as Binance and Coinbase. ChangellyPRO and ZB.com are the only top 12 exchanges by liquidity that haven’t started integrating the upgrade.

Zipmex, CEX.io, CoinDCX, Coinbase Pro are among those exchanges that are yet to get on board.

In order to be able to trigger the upgrade, 80% of the 25 cryptocurrency exchanges with the highest level of liquidity have to implement liquidity.

As reported by U.Today, the much-anticipated upgraded, which was named after the late Vasil Dabov, has been scheduled to go live on Sept. 22.

When it comes to decentralized applications, all of the top DeFi projects by total value locked have either tested version 1.35.3 in pre-production or have started testing it.

The Cardano (ADA) token is currently in eighth place by market capitalization, sitting below XRP and Binance USD (BUSD). It is currently trading at $0.504 on major spot exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap data.