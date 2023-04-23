Cardano Leads the Pack: Unrivaled NFT Sales Volume in a Sea of Red

Sun, 04/23/2023 - 19:01
Alex Dovbnya
As NFT sales slump across major blockchains, Cardano bucks the trend with a 22.05% increase in sales volume and a surge in transactions and buyers
As most major blockchain platforms experience significant drops in NFT sales volume, Cardano has emerged as a beacon of growth, according to data from Crypto Slam.

The fifth-largest platform in terms of sales, Cardano reported a sales volume of $265,335, marking a 22.05% increase. This contrasts sharply with Ethereum's 20.04% decline to $18 million, Solana's 56.89% drop to $4 million, and Polygon's 52.93% decrease to $428,626.

Cardano's NFT ecosystem has also experienced growth in other key metrics. The number of transactions rose by 10.65% to 3,419, while the number of buyers increased by 8.44% to 1,349. In comparison, Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon all witnessed reductions in both transactions and buyers, with Solana seeing the most significant drops of 33.45% and 44.86% in transactions and buyers, respectively.

Several popular NFT collections on Cardano have contributed to its success, including The Ape Society, Clay Nation by Clay Mates, and Zesty Zebras.

Other notable collections include Book.io - Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Goofy Gophers Mining Club, and Dead Rabbit Weapons. The Mallard Order and OTK - Pirates round out the top 11 most popular NFTs on the Cardano blockchain.

The positive performance of Cardano's NFT market amid an overall decline in the space highlights the potential of the platform and its growing appeal to both creators and collectors

