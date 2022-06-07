Cardano Inching Closer to Vasil Hard Fork

Tue, 06/07/2022 - 20:34
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano blockchain is just week from launching the Vasil hard fork
Cardano Inching Closer to Vasil Hard Fork
Input Output, the developer of the Cardano blockchain, is in the final stretches of preparations for its upcoming hard fork combinator (HFC) event called "Vasil."

The upgrade is expected to substantially improve the Plutus smart contract platform.

According to the most recent update, the team of developers has successfully delivered a new node release for the Vasil upgrade with the first release of its command-line interface.  

The much-anticipated hard fork event, which was named after the late Bulgarian mathematician Vasil Dabov, is scheduled to take place on June 29.

For now, Input Output developers keep working on resolving the remaining issues that have been discovered during the final testing process, which includes 40 Cardano-based projects.

As reported by U.Today, there are now more than 1,000 projects building on top of the popular proof-of-stake blockchain. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

