Cardano Founder and American Celebrity Martin Lawrence to Host Discussions on NFTs

Increase in number of minted non-fungible art and projects is connected to growth of Cardano network

Expectations are in place as Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and American comedian Martin Lawrence are set to hold a Twitter chat about NFTs hosted by NFT Maker on Tuesday, June 7, at 2:00 p.m. PST.

I'll be with Martin Lawrence tomorrow if anyone wants to listen https://t.co/QZFPMfSS0X — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 6, 2022

The American celebrity follows in the footsteps of iconic rapper Snoop Dogg, who also held a Twitter space with the Cardano founder in early April. Following that, Snoop Dogg, alias Cozomo Medici, and NFT investor Champ Medici launched their official collaboration with Cardano-based NFT project Clay Nation, delivering iconic clay animations, land pitches and unlockable music content to Cardano.

The Cardano blockchain recently celebrated the milestone of over five million NFTs having been minted on its network. The number of native assets issued on the Cardano blockchain is currently 5,126,018 according to the pool.pm data, with 54,897 distinct minting policies.

The increase in the number of minted non-fungible art and projects is connected to the growth of the Cardano network. According to IOHK, the number of projects building on Cardano has surpassed the 1,000 mark, while NFT projects were at 5,796, per the latest update.

ADA price action

ADA rose nearly 15% to reach intraday highs of $0.645 on June 6 as Cardano faced institutional inflows. Positive expectations regarding the Vasil Hard Fork also partly helped lift the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market valuation.

Preparations for the Vasil Hard Fork are in the final lap, according to IOHK's most recent weekly development update, with the team's focus now shifting to tracking weekly milestones that will drive the next steps. The plan this week, according to IOHK, is to launch a new Vasil developer testnet while working closely with an extended group of developers on final testing.

ADA traded down 7.93% at $0.587 at press time as investors pulled profits.