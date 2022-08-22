Cardano Founder: "We Are Getting to Vasil Finish Line" as Node Testing Continues

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson mentioned in a recent tweet, "We are getting to the Vasil finish line" as the countdown to the mainnet launch continues.

Great video. Give Andrew a like and a subscribe to his channel. We are getting to the Vasil finish line. This is one for the record books https://t.co/NmcLFzfOe1 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Vasil functionality testing continues on the latest node 1.35.3 after concerns raised in the past week were allayed.

29% of the reported #cardano nodes are now on the new version 1.35.3. This is again umpteenth positive update that comes with significant improvements. The node works stably and uses less hardware resources. Thanks @InputOutputHK, @IOHK_Charles! #VasilHardFork here we come! pic.twitter.com/Vtj8mWsDU9 — FLOWRStakePool ⚓ (@FlowrPool) August 22, 2022

As reported by U.Today, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said during a recent Livestream video that the Vasil HFC does not have any quality issues. Hoskinson stated, "We have high confidence on our end that the engineering behind 1.35.3 is solid." He also allayed fears by saying that Cardano was not in a crisis, saying, "Things are, for the most part, working."

Ads

Earlier, IOG indicated the three key variables that will be used to time the upgrade's mainnet rollout. First off, the final Vasil node candidate must produce 75% of the mainnet blocks. Second, about 25 exchanges representing the majority of the available liquidity must be onboarded. Then, the top Cardano-based decentralized applications must also upgrade to node version 1.35.3.

Vasil node testing continues

The most recent weekly development update from Cardano's IOG noted that testing of the Vasil feature was still taking place in the devnet, preview and preproduction settings. To be ready for mainnet release, it also advised the developer community to update their nodes and other components to the most recent versions.

At the time of writing, CryptoTwitter was awash with news about Vasil Testing and SPOS upgrading to node v.1.35.3. According to a visual representation being shared on Twitter, over 26% of mainnet blocks are currently running on v.1.35.3.

Daily reminder for #CardanoCommunity SPO's. Please upgrade to 1.35.3 and make #Cardano ready for hundreds of projects waiting at the floodgates. pic.twitter.com/OUnUvmIQsL — v1.35.3 Marco Meerman (@MarcoMeerman) August 21, 2022

In other positive news, the Cardano community-focused Twitter account, ADA whale, reports that Cardano has been up and running for 1,788 days with no outages or reboots.