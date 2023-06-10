Cardano Founder Wants Truce With XRP Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has made a very rare move in a bid to score a truce with the XRP community, whom he has not been so friendly with over the years. Taking to his official Twitter page, Hoskinson called for "peace" with the XRP community, a move that has sparked a series of debates on Twitter.

XRP Community, peace? — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 10, 2023

The unfriendliness with the XRP community has been more or less self-driven. Over the years, the Cardano founder has not found any unique value associated with the XRP project, and he has been vocal about his stance without fear or favor. As reported earlier by U.Today, Hoskinson once said in a tweet back in December that;

"XRP provides no partnership or technical value. The community is toxic and petty. I can live without it."

The call for peace now was seen by the community as hypocritical based on the new designation of the Cardano native token ADA as security by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the immunity of other top cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL), Filecoin (FIL) and Polygon (MATIC) also stripped by the SEC, the next best move is a united front against the perceived industry enemy, the SEC and its chairman, Gary Gensler.

Expectations moving forward

With Charles Hoskinson set to make peace with the XRP community, it is expected that he will stop calling XRP out negatively on social media and in his podcasts.

Some XRP community members have also chosen to accept the call for truce, with some noting that failure to unite at this time can pose more serious problems for the broader industry in due time.

The crackdowns on top exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase, by the SEC have shown that no one is immune from the regulator's grip, and humble gestures like the one from Hoskinson can help the industry navigate its current woes.