Cardano Founder Talks About "Key Cause" of Market Sell-off, ADA Down 8%

Tue, 09/13/2022 - 15:24
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Crypto market tumbles, majority of altcoins recording losses at press time
Cardano Founder Talks About "Key Cause" of Market Sell-off, ADA Down 8%
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, cites the primary reason for the sell-off — a high inflation report — while referring to a CNBC piece. A higher-than-anticipated reading for inflation was reported in the consumer price index data for August. Headline inflation increased 0.1% month over month, while monthly changes in core inflation were up 0.6%. On a year-over-year basis, inflation was 8.3%.

The markets plunged on Tuesday after a crucial August inflation report came in stronger than anticipated, which undermined investor hopes for a less aggressive Federal Reserve. In anticipation of a favorable report for August, Bitcoin (BTC) had gained 15% over the weekend. However, once the fresh data was made public, it fell by 4%. The S&P 500 dropped 2.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite sank more than 3%.

Related
ADA, SHIB, AVAX Unexpectedly Decline by 6% as Market Selling Pressure Returns

The crypto market tumbled as well, and the majority of altcoins were recording losses at press time. The report is one of the last the Fed will see ahead of its Sept. 20-21 meeting, where the central bank is expected to decide its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike to tamp down inflation. The high inflation report from August could result in the Fed persisting in its aggressive hikes longer than some investors expected.

Macro factors prevail

As reported by U.Today, Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson spoke on the underperformance of cryptocurrencies in 2022 so far, claiming that markets are "disconnected" from reality.

Hoskinson also commended other projects within the cryptocurrency industry, adding that many of them are "solid" even though present prices do not reflect that. The Cardano founder also highlighted the fact that the current market action was mainly driven by macro factors.

The price of the ADA token has plunged by nearly 8% over the last 24 hours in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies. Cardano (ADA) was trading at $0.47 at press time.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Whales Grab 1.6 Trillion SHIB, Here’s What Made Them Do It
09/13/2022 - 16:05
Whales Grab 1.6 Trillion SHIB, Here’s What Made Them Do It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
09/13/2022 - 16:00
Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BONE Price Spikes 20%, SHIB Burn Rate up 889%, BTC Experiences “Most Bullish Thing” Ever: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/13/2022 - 15:58
BONE Price Spikes 20%, SHIB Burn Rate up 889%, BTC Experiences “Most Bullish Thing” Ever: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina